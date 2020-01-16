More News:

January 16, 2020

Pennsylvania, New Jersey to sue Trump administration over plan to cut food stamps

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among 14 states suing the federal government in a new lawsuit

Staff Image Placeholder Image
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Food Stamps SNAP
Sonny Perdue food stamps Jacquelyn Martin/Minneapolis Star Tribune/TNS/Sipa USA

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue introduced the new rule over food stamps last month.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey are among a group of 14 states that are suing the Trump administration over a rule change that would strip food stamp benefits from thousands of residents in both states. The lawsuit was filed on Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

The current rule states that some able-bodied adults may only receive food stamps for three months during a three-year period if they’re not working or volunteering. States are then allowed to extend that time frame if residents cannot find jobs in economically-distressed areas. The new rule, which was announced last month and slated to go into effect in April, would make it more difficult for states to provide those extensions. 

“Now, in the midst of the strongest economy in a generation, we need everyone who can work, to work," U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue said in a statement last month.

Roughly 80,000 residents of Pennsylvania would be impacted by the rule change, according to Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

“The rule punishes people in both rural and urban communities just because there aren’t always enough jobs,” Shapiro said in a statement. “People already suffer when jobs disappear—needlessly taking away access to food only punishes them further.”

Meanwhile, roughly 12,000 New Jersey residents would be impacted, according to NJ.com.

“Taking food off the table of someone who’s struggling won’t help them thrive, and in this case, it violates federal law,” said New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal in a statement to NJ.com.

Nearly 700,000 Americans who are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) would be impacted by the rule, which the lawsuit claims needs to be approved by Congress in order to follow the correct process for changing rules.

“The new rule eliminates state discretion and criteria regarding local economic conditions for waiving work requirements, resulting in the termination of essential food assistance for benefits recipients who live in areas with insufficient jobs,” the lawsuit said.

Staff Image Placeholder Image

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food Stamps SNAP Philadelphia Trump Administration New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
011520CoryLittleton

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia

Illness

Philly's STD rate ranks among the highest in the U.S., analysis reveals
Philly STD Rate

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Music

Philly bands Lovelorn and Beach Slang added to the SXSW 2020 lineup
Beach Slang Lovelorn SXSW

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved