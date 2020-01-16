More Health:

January 16, 2020

Pennsylvania hospitals cancel surgeries over surgical gown recall

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Hospitals
Allegheny Health Gowns VIDAL BALIELO JR./PEXELS.COM

Hospitals and surgery centers in the Pittsburgh-based Allegheny Health Network canceled and rescheduled surgeries on Jan. 16 after Cardinal Health, a supplier of surgical owns, issued a voluntary recall covering potentially tainted medical supply kits.

Several hospitals in western Pennsylvania canceled and rescheduled elective, non-emergency surgeries on Thursday in response to a recall of potentially tainted surgical gowns.

A voluntary recall of surgical gowns was issued by Cardinal Health, a multinational health care logistics and supply company based in Dublin, Ohio. The company's customers include surgery centers in the  non-profit Allegheny Health Network, which serves seven hospitals in western Pennsylvania.

Cardinal Health issued the recall for Level 3 gowns included in kits containing other surgical supplies, according to TribLive. The quality of the gowns was deemed potentially compromised because they may not have been sterile, the company said.

The FDA said the recalled Cardinal Health kits were delivered on Jan. 11 and Jan. 15.

There were no reports of any patients harmed as a result of the gowns, the FDA said. A formal recall notice had not been issued as of Thursday evening.

About a dozen elective surgeries scheduled for Thursday were canceled across the Allegheny Health Network system, a spokesperson told TribLive.

Allegheny Health Network operates seven hospitals and five surgery centers in the western part of the state, including Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, Forbes Hospital in Monroeville and Canonsburg Hospital in Jefferson Hills.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Hospitals Pennsylvania Surgeries Pennsylvania

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 1.0
011520CoryLittleton

2020 Election

Elizabeth Warren opens presidential campaign office in West Philadelphia
Warren Campaign Opens Philadelphia

Illness

Philly's STD rate ranks among the highest in the U.S., analysis reveals
Philly STD Rate

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Phillies made all the right moves with Odubel Herrera... so far
Odubel-Herrera-Phillies_032019USAT

Music

Philly bands Lovelorn and Beach Slang added to the SXSW 2020 lineup
Beach Slang Lovelorn SXSW

Parties

Franklin Institute's Roaring '20s-themed Science After Hours returns
1920s flapper costume

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved