Bruce Springsteen’s youngest son Sam sworn in as Jersey City firefighter

Bruce Springsteen has written and performed a number of songs—some of which have been considered among his best—with the word “fire” as part of the title or the lyrics. Now the word takes on a whole new meaning for The Boss, as his youngest son Sam Springsteen was sworn in as a Jersey City firefighter on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old Springsteen was one of 15 to become members of the Jersey City Fire Department on Tuesday at a swearing-in ceremony at City Hall. And both of Sam’s rockstar parents, the elder Springsteen and fellow E Street Band member Patti Scialfa, were in attendance and sat in the front row, according to the Associated Press.

"This is my son's day, so I'm staying out of it," the 70-year-old Springsteen said to reporters. "We're very proud. It was a long road. He was very dedicated for quite a few years, and we're just excited for him today."

Sam and the 14 other new firefighters completed five months of training at the Public Safety Training Academy in Morristown, New Jersey, according to the Asbury Park Press. He said that the training “wasn’t easy.”

Scialfa, who has been married to the elder Springsteen for 28 years, revealed the news that he had been hired by the Jersey City Fire Department over the summer via Instagram.

"You followed your dreams," Scialfa wrote. "Stay safe. Love your brave heart."

Sam, who is one of three children that the elder Springsteen and Scialfa have, reportedly took the Jersey City Fire Department’s civil service exam in 2018. The younger Springsteen graduated from the Monmouth County Fire Academy in 2014 and joined the volunteer fire department in Colts Neck, New Jersey, where his parents currently reside on a farm.

He has also served for the Long Branch Fire Department and North Wildwood Fire Department.

“You know I think he can handle himself really well,” Springsteen said to reporters when he asked if he was worried about his son.