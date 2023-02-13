Pennsylvania residents can join lotteries for 814 rare whiskey bottles

Whiskey drinkers in Pennsylvania soon will have a chance to get their hands on some rare bottles, including bourbons from the antique collection of Kentucky's Buffalo Trace distillery.

The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding several limited-release lotteries that include 814 bottles of rare whiskey, state liquor officials said Monday.

The Buffalo Trace Antique Collection lottery consists of multiple drawings for limited-release bourbon bottles that are each at least 15 years old. Lottery participants may opt in to one, several or all drawings, but lottery winners will have their names removed from all subsequent drawings.



The following 750 milliliter bottles, each with a retail price of $109.99, will be included in the Buffalo Trace lottery:

• Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey (18 Year): 14 for individual consumers, four for licensees

• Eagle Rare Straight Bourbon (17 Year): 16 for individual consumers, five for licensees

• William Larue Weller Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof: 72 for individual consumers, 24 for licensees

• George T. Stagg Straight Bourbon Barrel Proof: 111 for individual consumers, 36 for licensees

• Thomas H. Handy Sazerac Straight Rye Whiskey Barrel Proof: 149 for individual consumers, 49 for licensees

Additional lotteries will be held for two other bourbons, listed below. Lottery participants may opt in to one or both drawings, with a limit of one bottle per winner from each lottery.

• Michter's Straight Bourbon Limited Release (20 Year), $1,149.99: 8 for individual consumers, 2 for licensees

• Blanton Straight From The Barrel Bourbon, $149.99: 243 for individual consumers, 81 for licensees

Pennsylvania residents and licensees can enter the lotteries until 5 p.m. Friday. The PLCB will notify all winning and non-winning entries by email in the following weeks.

Those interested in entering the lotteries must have an active account with Fine Wine & Good Spirits. Participants will need to provide a verifiable Pennsylvania billing address and identify a Fine Wine & Good Spirits store for delivery at registration. Store delivery and pickup is required.

Resale of any products won in the lotteries is prohibited. Violations will result in disqualification from future lotteries, PLCB officials said.

Lottery drawings will be witnessed by an independent third party. Winners will be selected at random by a computer program.