More Events:

July 10, 2019

PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday

If you've been thinking of adopting a pet, now may be a good time to do it

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pets Adoptions
Carroll - Cat Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The Pennsylvania SPCA has announced it's currently at capacity for housing cats and kittens. 

In an effort to find homes for its many feline residents, the PSPCA will reduce all cat and kitten adoptions by $25 from Thursday, July 11, through Monday, July 15, at the Philadelphia headquarters on Erie Avenue.

RELATED: Great Wiener Dog Race at Manayunk's Pretzel Park is fundraiser for PAWS | Sign up for puppy yoga at The Logan Hotel | Philadelphia Brewing Co. throwing vegan beer fest

You can browse the many felines available for adoption on the PSPCA's website.

Animal lovers who cannot adopt but want to help out are encouraged to consider fostering kittens. More information on fostering is available here.

PSPCA Adoption Event

Thursday, July 11, through Monday, July 15
$25 off all cat and kitten adoptions
Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia headquarters
350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134
(215) 426-6300

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Pets Adoptions Philadelphia Cats Kittens Animals

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

NBA Free Agency: What unsigned players are left who could help Sixers?
Kyle-Korver_071019_usat

Business

Hahnemann closing maternity ward on Friday — even as Philly judge orders the facility remain open
Hahnemann University Hospital emergency department

Food & Drink

Musi in South Philly makes Eater's nationwide best new restaurants list
Musi BYOB South Philly

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Despite all-in approach to season, Phillies must resist urge to be impulse buyers at deadline
1001_Matt_Klentak_USAT

Illness

Sun allergies are a side effect of summer for some folks
sun allergies

Performances

Ghostly Circus at cemetery includes fire, circus arts, aerial performances
Carroll - The Ghostly Circus

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1830 rittenhouse square 7b

FOR RENT! 1830 Rittenhouse – Rittenhouse Square facing 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom with old world charm and modern updates. 1,462 SF | $4,250
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $324,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved