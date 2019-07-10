PSPCA offering $25 off all kitten and cat adoptions through Monday

The Pennsylvania SPCA has announced it's currently at capacity for housing cats and kittens.

In an effort to find homes for its many feline residents, the PSPCA will reduce all cat and kitten adoptions by $25 from Thursday, July 11, through Monday, July 15, at the Philadelphia headquarters on Erie Avenue.

You can browse the many felines available for adoption on the PSPCA's website.

Animal lovers who cannot adopt but want to help out are encouraged to consider fostering kittens. More information on fostering is available here.

PSPCA Adoption Event

Thursday, July 11, through Monday, July 15

$25 off all cat and kitten adoptions

Pennsylvania SPCA's Philadelphia headquarters

350 E. Erie Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134

(215) 426-6300



Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.