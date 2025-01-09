More News:

January 09, 2025

Pennsylvania State Police corporal from Havertown charged with using work computer to store porn

Stephen M. Kamnik, who was stationed in Schwenksville, allegedly collected thousands of images, including AI-generated pictures.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Stephen M. Kamnik, a corporal with the Pennsylvania State Police, allegedly kept a hard drive with thousands of pornographic images at his work station in Schwenksville, Montgomery County.

Pennsylvania State Police have charged one of their own with using his work computer to store pornography.

Stephen M. Kamnik, a corporal from Havertown, allegedly kept thousands of pornographic images on a hard drive at his work station in Schwenksville, Montgomery County. Investigators said they uncovered evidence that artificial intelligence generated some of the files; select media was produced with software used to create deepfakes, according to law enforcement.

Kamnik, 38, surrendered to authorities Wednesday. He is charged with unauthorized use of a computer, which is a felony, and misapplication of entrusted property, which is a misdemeanor. 

Pennsylvania State Police said Kamnik has been a trooper since 2011. He is suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

