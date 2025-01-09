Pennsylvania State Police corporal from Havertown charged with using work computer to store porn

Pennsylvania State Police have charged one of their own with using his work computer to store pornography.

Stephen M. Kamnik, a corporal from Havertown, allegedly kept thousands of pornographic images on a hard drive at his work station in Schwenksville, Montgomery County. Investigators said they uncovered evidence that artificial intelligence generated some of the files; select media was produced with software used to create deepfakes, according to law enforcement.

Kamnik, 38, surrendered to authorities Wednesday. He is charged with unauthorized use of a computer, which is a felony, and misapplication of entrusted property, which is a misdemeanor.

Pennsylvania State Police said Kamnik has been a trooper since 2011. He is suspended without pay as the investigation continues.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.