January 08, 2025

Rivers Casino Philadelphia suffered data breach late last year

The Fishtown entertainment venue is mailing letters to people who may have had their society security numbers and bank account information compromised.

By Michaela Althouse
Rivers Casino cyber attack Michaela Althouse/PhillyVoice

River Casino Philadelphia suffered a cyberattack late last year. People potentially impacted by the data breach are receiving letters noting that their personal information may have been compromised.

Rivers Casino Philadelphia experienced a data breach late last year that may have compromised people's personal data. 

An unauthorized user accessed or stole files on the Fishtown casino's computer services, spokesperson Jack Horner said in a statement Tuesday. After discovering the breach, he said Rivers Casino "immediately secured the involved systems and launched an investigation." The casino is mailing letters to people whose information may have been compromised. 

In his statement, Horner did not say when the breach occurred or provide the number of people potentially affected. He also did not detail the type of information that may have been compromised. 

But statements from multiple law firms exploring legal action against Rivers Casino said the breach was discovered Nov. 18 and that the casino began sending letters to customers on Dec. 30. The letter being sent to impacted people states the compromised information may include people's names, social security numbers and bank account information for direct deposits, according to a copy obtained by ClassAction.org.

The Conshohocken law firm Shub and Johns said as many as 2 million people may have been impacted. 

A lawfirm in Radnor filed a lawsuit Tuesday on behalf of a Philadelphia resident, 6ABC reported.

Rivers was formerly known as SugarHouse Casino and rebranded in 2019. In December 2023, it added a boutique hotel at the former PECO plant in Fishtown known as the Riversuites. 

Michaela Althouse
