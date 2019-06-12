More News:

June 12, 2019

SugarHouse Casino announces rebranding as Rivers Casino Philadelphia

Fishtown gambling hub opened in 2010

By Michael Tanenbaum
050516_RLSugarHouseCasino Source/Google StreetView

SugarHouse Casino at 1001 N. Delaware Ave. in Fishtown.

SugarHouse Casino will soon have a new name after nearly a decade of operation near the Delaware River waterfront in Fishtown.

Beginning this fall, the casino will be rebranded as Rivers Casino Philadelphia, bringing the location in line with its sister casinos in Pittsburgh; Des Plaines, Illinois; and Schenectady, New York.

The decision comes as the ownership group looks to unify its sports betting and online gaming under one brand and platform.

“Gaming in Pennsylvania has evolved tremendously,” said Greg Carlin, CEO of SugarHouse Casino and Rush Street Gaming. “Keeping pace with the changing landscape has been paramount to our success. Creating a unified brand is another example of how we’re anticipating and responding to the competitive market for gaming.”

The change in name comes just a few years after SugarHouse Casino completed a $164 million expansion in 2016.

Officials said the rebranding coincides with a $15 million reinvestment in the property. Property upgrades planned for the rebranded casino include a new state-of-the-art permanent sports book, a new signature restaurant and an online casino to complement the brick-and-mortar operation.

The physical transformation of the property, including new signage and gaming pieces, will unfold over the next several months.

News of the name change also comes as plans are finalized on The Cordish Companies' Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, a $700 million complex set to be built in the city's stadium district. 

Rivers Casino Philadelphia will continue to provide a $1 million annual operating grant to the Penn Treaty Special Services District for neighborhood improvements.

Michael Tanenbaum
