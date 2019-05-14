Borgata in Atlantic City launches online sports betting platform

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa has officially launched an online sports betting platform, allwoing customers to make the same wagers virtually as the casino offers on site.

“We are excited to launch BorgataSports.com,” said Marcus Glover, the casino's president and chief operating officer. “With our customers in mind, we have delivered the ability for existing BorgataCasino.com and BorgataPoker.com account holders to use their current credentials to sign in and access all platforms, allowing for a seamless transition between products.”

Last June, the Borgata became the first Atlantic City casino to accept legal sports wagers after New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation legalizing and regulating sports betting at licensed casinos.

The new BorgataSports.com app, available on iOS and Android, will join the casino's previous partner app, playMGM NJ Sports, in offering betting on a full range of U.S. and select international sports. Customers can sign-up, deposit and withdraw cash directly from their mobile devices from any location in New Jersey.

Borgata began work earlier this year on an $11 million development that integrates the bar experience with sports wagering. The venue is expected to open this summer.