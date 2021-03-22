Pennsylvania state Sen. Mike Regan hospitalized after motorcycle crash

State Sen. Mike Regan was admitted to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

Regan, a Republican who represents the 31st Senatorial District in York and Cumberland counties, suffered injuries to his legs, according to his chief of staff, Bruce McLanahan.

Details about the circumstances of the incident, including where it occurred, were not immediately available.

"We will provide an update when new information is available and the senator and his family ask for privacy at this time," McLanahan told PennLive.

Regan, 59, is an experienced motorcycle rider and was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, McLanahan added.

Regan is serving his second four-year term in the state Senate. He previously was a state representative in York County for two terms. Prior to his career in politics, Regan served as a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and later became the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He also served as Deputy Inspector General of Pennsylvania.