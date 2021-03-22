More News:

March 22, 2021

Pennsylvania state Sen. Mike Regan hospitalized after motorcycle crash

The 59-year-old Republican suffered leg injuries in a crash over the weekend

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Crashes Motorcycles
Mike Regan Motorcycle Source/Pennsylvania State Senate

Pennsylvania Sen. Mike Regan, 59, suffered serious leg injuries in a motorcycle crash on March 21, 2021. Regan, now in his second term, represents parts of York and Cumberland counties.

State Sen. Mike Regan was admitted to Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center after sustaining serious injuries in a motorcycle crash Sunday morning.

Regan, a Republican who represents the 31st Senatorial District in York and Cumberland counties, suffered injuries to his legs, according to his chief of staff, Bruce McLanahan.

Details about the circumstances of the incident, including where it occurred, were not immediately available. 

"We will provide an update when new information is available and the senator and his family ask for privacy at this time," McLanahan told PennLive

Regan, 59, is an experienced motorcycle rider and was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, McLanahan added. 

Regan is serving his second four-year term in the state Senate. He previously was a state representative in York County for two terms. Prior to his career in politics, Regan served as a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and later became the U.S. Marshal for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. He also served as Deputy Inspector General of Pennsylvania.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crashes Motorcycles York County Harrisburg Republicans Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

NBA trade rumors: Sixers considered 'leaders' in pursuit of Raptors' Kyle Lowry
Kyle-Lowry_032221_usat

Addiction

The COVID-19 pandemic has made it tougher to quit smoking
Smoking during pandemic

Hate Groups

Pennsylvania, New Jersey among states with most white supremacist activity in 2020, ADL finds
ADL 2020 report

Eagles

Joe Flacco would make sense as the Eagles' No. 2 (or No. 3) quarterback
032221JoeFlacco

Social Media

Eagles superfan Giovanni Hamilton, 13, gets cyberbullied after posting photo in Wentz's Colts jersey
Giovanni Eagles Carson Wentz

Food & Drink

Philadelphia's 2021 Dining Out For Life to take place in April
Dining Out for Life

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 2401 pennsylvania ave 17a6-a7

FOR SALE! One of-a-kind updated 3 bed, 3 bath on a high floor. Features see-forever views from the Schuylkill River across the Fairmount section of Philadelphia from a 46' private terrace. 1,981 sqft | $849,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19TH STREET #911-912

FOR RENT! Brand new 2 bed, 2 bath home sitting atop Rittenhouse Square! Newly-installed kitchen and flooring. Generously-sized living and dining rooms boasting amazing views through large bay windows. 1,246 sqft | $4,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved