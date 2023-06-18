One state trooper dead, one injured after shooting in Juniata County, police say

One Pennsylvania State Police trooper is dead and another is seriously injured after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday in Juniata County, according to officials.

Around 12:30 p.m. a man shot one state trooper in Mifflintown, 6ABC reported. The trooper was seriously injured and transported to a local hospital where he is in stable but critical condition, authorities say.

Following the shooting, authorities searched for the suspect. He was located around 3 p.m. near Swamp Road and Baumgardner Drive in Walker Township, NBC10 reported. Troopers engaged in gunfire with the shooter, which led to the deaths of the suspect and a state trooper, authorities say.

“Pennsylvania has lost one hero while another fights for his life," Pennsylvania State Troopers Association President David Kennedy said in a statement. "The bravery of these Troopers and their loved ones will stay in our hearts forever."

Governor Josh Shapiro and Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Christopher Paris visited the hospital where the wounded trooper was taken, according to officials.

"I just left the hospital where the injured trooper is being treated," Shapiro said in a tweet Saturday evening. "@PAStatePolice Commissioner Paris and I thanked his colleagues for their service and prayed for his recovery."



The identities of the troopers and suspect will be released at a later time, according to officials.