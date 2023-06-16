N.J. man sentenced to house arrest, probation for car crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal

A Camden County man has been sentenced to five years of probation and three months of house arrest for the car crash that killed beloved Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes in November 2021.

Asuka Ossai, 55, of Pine Hills, was driving a Mercedes SUV through the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road in Winslow Township at approximately 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 13, 2021 when he missed a stop sign and crashed into Hughes' SUV. The 51-year-old principal was driving his son, Nolan, to a soccer match in South Jersey.

Ossai was charged with second degree vehicular homicide and fourth degree assault by auto in March 2022, where prosecutors accused him of speeding when the crash occurred. He'd been released from police custody after being charged, and later admitted to speeding as part of a plea agreement made by his attorney and the prosecutor, NBC10 reported.

Along with probation and house arrest, Ossai is required to pay Hughes' family a $5,000 fine and perform 30 days of community service once his house arrest is over. Ossai's attorney told the Inquirer that he has been volunteering as a church janitor and working as a caretaker in Philadelphia in order to pay back the restitution he owes to the Hughes family as part of his sentencing.

"The last horrific 19 months is just the beginning of a lifetime of sadness, anger, and devastation you created," Kristi Hughes, Hughes' widow, said during court on Thursday, 6ABC reported. "All of this anger and sadness could have been avoided. You carelessly took a life that far exceeds your worth."

Hughes was pronounced dead at 10:30 a.m. His son suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes was principal at Lower Merion High School for 14 years and served as head of the Central Athletic League. The Harleysville, Montgomery County resident was adored by the Lower Merion school community and well known for his slogan, "character counts."

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years," Superintendent Khalid Mumin said after the crash. "He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments. (Students) greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, 'Huuuuuuughes.'"

Since his death, his family and close friends have met with students and alumni to plan a fitting tribute to the former school administrator. The Lower Merion School District commissioned Miguel Antonio Horn, a local sculptor and Harriton High School alum, to design an artistic tribute to Hughes on the school's campus.

The tribute includes a memorial garden and plaza that's currently in development, along with the 25-year Sean Hughes Character Counts Scholarship and a children's book with an accompanying curriculum about the importance of character.