Lower Merion High School alumni plan memorials to late principal

More than one year after the sudden death of Sean Hughes, the longtime principal at Lower Merion High School, members of the school community are coming together to show support and raise money for a series of tributes planned in his memory.

Hughes served as principal of Lower Merion for 14 years and as president of the Central Athletic League before he was killed in a car crash while driving his son to a soccer game in Camden County on Nov. 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife, Kristi, and their three children, Jack, Kate and Nolan, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

In the year since his death, his family and friends have met with students and alumni to plan a fitting tribute to the former school administrator.

The Lower Merion School District has commissioned Miguel Antonio Horn, a local sculptor and Harriton High School alum, to design an artistic tribute to Hughes on the Lower Merion High School campus.