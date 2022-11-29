More News:

Suspects wanted for Verizon store robbery in South Jersey arrested in Philadelphia, police say

Three suspects were taken into custody following a police chase that ended in Northern Liberties on Monday night. A fourth remains at large

Three people wanted for robbing a Verizon store in Voorhees, New Jersey on Monday night were arrested in Philadelphia following a police chase. A fourth suspect fled.

Three people wanted for stealing $30,000 to $40,000 in cash and electronics from a Verizon store in Camden County were arrested in Philadelphia on Monday night following a police chase. 

Police said a group of four armed people committed the theft at the Verizon store on Route 73 in Voorhees Township around 9 p.m., 6ABC reported. They then fled in a car with Florida license plates. There were no reported injuries. 

A tracker in one of the stolen devices helped a Philadelphia police helicopter spot the vehicle near Cottman Avenue and Leon Street in Northeast Philly, according to NBC10. A chase ensued, and police eventually boxed in the car at Fairmount Avenue and Fifth Street in Northern Liberties. 

The fourth suspect fled and remains on the loose, police said. A description of the suspect has not been released. 

There has recently been a string of retail store burglaries in the Philadelphia region, including at multiple gun stores. On Nov. 12, a Target World gun store in Bucks County was robbed shortly after 4 a.m. In September, a Montgomery County gun store was robbed. 

In addition, the FBI investigated nine armed robberies at four Rite Aid stores in Philadelphia. 

