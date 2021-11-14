Sean Hughes, Lower Merion High School principal, killed in car accident

November 14, 2021
Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes died in a car accident on Saturday morning while driving his son to a soccer game in South Jersey. His son, Nolan, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to fully recover. Hughes is survived by his wife, Kristi, and their three children, Jack, Nolan, and Kate.
Hughes, who served as principal of Lower Merion for 14 years, is a beloved figure in the community. He was also the principal of the Central Athletic League, Current and former students, faculty, and staff of the high school came out to offer condolences to Hughes' family and express their memories about him following his passing.
"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments," said Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin in a statement released Saturday. "They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, 'Huuuuuuughes.' He welcomed each one at 9th grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations."
Mumin noted that Hughes' impact on the Lower Merion school community cannot be overstated, noting his leadership in the Central Athletic League as well as the high school.
Lower Merion basketball team, the Aces, released a statement on Twitter Saturday regarding Hughes' passing, and honoring his legacy as an educator and athletic director.
Devastated 🖤♠️ pic.twitter.com/Nuh80sRF3n— Aces Basketball (@aceshoops) November 14, 2021
Mumin said that all 10 Lower Merion schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 15 in response to Hughes' death. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which was originally scheduled at Lower Merion High School on Monday, has been postponed.