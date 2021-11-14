Sean Hughes, Lower Merion High School principal, killed in car accident

Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes died in a car accident on Saturday morning while driving his son to a soccer game in South Jersey. His son, Nolan, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to fully recover. Hughes is survived by his wife, Kristi, and their three children, Jack, Nolan, and Kate.

Hughes, who served as principal of Lower Merion for 14 years, is a beloved figure in the community. He was also the principal of the Central Athletic League, Current and former students, faculty, and staff of the high school came out to offer condolences to Hughes' family and express their memories about him following his passing.

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments," said Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin in a statement released Saturday. "They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, 'Huuuuuuughes.' He welcomed each one at 9th grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations."

Mumin noted that Hughes' impact on the Lower Merion school community cannot be overstated, noting his leadership in the Central Athletic League as well as the high school.

Lower Merion basketball team, the Aces, released a statement on Twitter Saturday regarding Hughes' passing, and honoring his legacy as an educator and athletic director.

A makeshift memorial was put together outside of the school, with candles, letters, flowers, jerseys, and helmets, KYW reported . Mumin and students at Lower Merion specifically mention Hughes' signature message — "character counts" in their memories of him.





""Your type of character might be developed there," Lower Merion alum Dan Wilson told KYW. "Whatever hand he could play in making sure you had a pure character and that you would go on to represent Lower Merion well was something he took very seriously."





Mumin said that other administrators will work alongside Lower Merion's assistant principal to support students in the coming weeks.



