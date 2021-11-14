More News:

November 14, 2021

Sean Hughes, Lower Merion High School principal, killed in car accident

School officials and students expressed their condolences for Hughes, who served as principal of the school for 14 years

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Obituaries Education
Sean Hughes LMHS Courtesy/Lower Merion School District

Sean Hughes served as principal of Lower Merion High School for 14 years.

Lower Merion High School principal Sean Hughes died in a car accident on Saturday morning while driving his son to a soccer game in South Jersey. His son, Nolan, suffered non-life threatening injuries, and is expected to fully recover. Hughes is survived by his wife, Kristi, and their three children, Jack, Nolan, and Kate. 

Hughes, who served as principal of Lower Merion for 14 years, is a beloved figure in the community. He was also the principal of the Central Athletic League, Current and former students, faculty, and staff of the high school came out to offer condolences to Hughes' family and express their memories about him following his passing. 

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years. He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments," said Superintendent Dr. Khalid Mumin in a statement released Saturday. "They greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, 'Huuuuuuughes.' He welcomed each one at 9th grade orientation and proudly handed out diplomas at their graduations." 

Mumin noted that Hughes' impact on the Lower Merion school community cannot be overstated, noting his leadership in the Central Athletic League as well as the high school. 

Lower Merion basketball team, the Aces, released a statement on Twitter Saturday regarding Hughes' passing, and honoring his legacy as an educator and athletic director. 

A makeshift memorial was put together outside of the school, with candles, letters, flowers, jerseys, and helmets, KYW reportedMumin and students at Lower Merion specifically mention Hughes' signature message — "character counts" in their memories of him. 

""Your type of character might be developed there," Lower Merion alum Dan Wilson told KYW. "Whatever hand he could play in making sure you had a pure character and that you would go on to represent Lower Merion well was something he took very seriously."

Mumin said that other administrators will work alongside Lower Merion's assistant principal to support students in the coming weeks. 

Mumin said that all 10 Lower Merion schools will be closed on Monday, Nov. 15 in response to Hughes' death. The COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which was originally scheduled at Lower Merion High School on Monday, has been postponed. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Obituaries Education Lower Merion Lower Merion School DIstrict Lower Merion High School

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Five over/unders for Eagles' Week 10 matchup against Broncos
Jalen_Hurts_11_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Honor those who served, and remember why
Limited - Pusillo Veterans Day

Government

In response to growing concerns, Philly releases map of asbestos removal projects in schools
SDP City Controller

Women's Health

Drug used to prevent preterm birth may increase cancer risk in offspring, study suggests
Risk of preterm birth

Television

Trailer for 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia' promises mayhem for Dee
Always Sunny Trailer 15

Entertainment

Six Flags Holiday in the Park and Drive-Thru experience opens this weekend
Six Flags Holiday Experience

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 135 S 19th St #913

FOR RENT! Studio with sunrise city views to the east! Apartment features an updated kitchen, modern bathroom and a large living/sleeping space. There are brand new "wood" like floors throughout, as well as great closet space. 409 sqft | $1,375/mo
Limited - Allan Domb - 604-36 S Washington Square #813

South-facing views & natural light at Hopkinson House. Modern kitchen w/ updated appliances, wood cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor & mosaic backsplash. 24-hour doorman, on-site management, rooftop pool & ground floor retail. 415 sqft | $179,900
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved