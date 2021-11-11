More News:

New Jersey State Police sergeant, 41, dies in Burlington County motorcycle crash

Officials mourned the loss of the former New Jersey Army National Guardsman, a husband and father of three

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Juan Fajardo, 41, died in a Nov. 9 motorcycle crash on Route 206 in Mansfield Township, Burlington County. Fajardo had served 16 years with the New Jersey Stated Police.

An off-duty New Jersey State Police sergeant and former Army National Guardsman died Tuesday afternoon in a motorcycle crash in Burlington County, officials said Thursday.

Sgt. Juan Fajardo, a 41-year-old father of three, was killed in a crash with a van around 4:15 p.m. on Route 206 in the area of the Mansfield Square shopping center, according to investigators. 

Fajardo lived in the Columbus section of Mansfield Township and had served with the New Jersey State Police for 16 years. He also was a distinguished member of the New Jersey Army National Guard who was honorably discharged in 2003 but had returned to serve again in 2019. 

In the wake of Hurricane Maria in 2017, Fajardo had traveled to Puerto Rico to assist in recovery efforts.

"The entire New Jersey State Police family and extended law enforcement community extends our deepest sympathy and commitment of support to the Fajardo family during this difficult time," state police said Thursday.

Mansfield police said Fajardo's Ducati motorcycle collided with a Ford Transit van. Fajardo died at the scene and the van driver was evaluated for injuries, but declined further treatment. 

The cause of the crash was not revealed and no charges have been filed amid an ongoing investigation.

A candlelight vigil for Fajardo is scheduled to take place Saturday at Mansfield Township Community Park in Columbus.

