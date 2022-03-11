More News:

March 11, 2022

Camden County man charged in car crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal

Azuka Ossai, 54, was allegedly speeding through a stop sign when he struck Sean Hughes' vehicle last November in Winslow Township

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arrests
Lower Merion High School Principal Courtesy of/Lower Merion School District

Lower Merion High School Principal Sean Hughes, 51, was killed in a car accident last November in Winslow Township, Camden County.

A South Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly killing Lower Merion High School Principal Sean Hughes in a car accident last November. 

Azuka Ossai, 54, of Pine Hill, Camden County, was charged Thursday with second degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and fourth degree assault by auto, investigators said.

An investigation found that Ossai, operating a Mercedes SUV, was allegedly driving through a stop sign above the posted speed limit when he crashed into Hughes' Ford SUV, prosecutors said. 

Ossai was released from custody Thursday pending a court date.

The fatal accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road in Winslow Township, Camden County.

Hughes was driving his son Nolan to a soccer game in New Jersey when the crash occurred. Hughes, 51, suffered serious injuries and passed away later that morning at around 10:20 a.m. His 13-year-old son sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes was the principal at Lower Merion High School for 14 years and served as head of the Central Athletic League. The Harleysville, Montgomery County resident was adored by the school community and known for his slogan, "Character counts."

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years," Superintendent Khalid Mumin said after the accident. "He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments. (Students) greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, 'Huuuuuuughes.'"

Thousands of Lower Merion community members have signed a petition started last November to have the district's new middle school that is opening this fall to be named after Hughes. However, the school district prohibits that buildings be named after people.

Hughes is survived by his wife, Kristi, and the couple's three children, Jack, Nolan and Kate.

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arrests Philadelphia Pine Hill Camden County Prosecutor Lower Merion Lower Merion Township Car Crashes Montgomery County Lower Merion High School Camden County Charges Winslow Township Car Accidents Harleysville

Videos

Featured

Limited - Four Seasons Week 2

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is hiring and hosting weekly career fair events
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K living on the PA/NJ border

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

3/12: Taylor Swift X Harry Styles Night
Brooklyn Bowl -

Government

Fewer Philadelphians are vaccinated against COVID-19 than previously reported, city says
Philly COVID-19 vaccine data

Depression

Conversion therapy increases LGBTQ people's risk of depression, suicide, study finds
Conversion Therapy LGBTQ

Celebrities

ABC, Scholastic to donate books to the Philly school Quinta Brunson attended
Quinta Brunson Abbott Elementary

Food and Drink

Grab a complimentary burger from MilkBoy South Street on first day of spring
MilkBoy free burgers

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved