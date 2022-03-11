Camden County man charged in car crash that killed Lower Merion High School principal

A South Jersey man has been arrested for allegedly killing Lower Merion High School Principal Sean Hughes in a car accident last November.

Azuka Ossai, 54, of Pine Hill, Camden County, was charged Thursday with second degree vehicular homicide by operating a vehicle recklessly and fourth degree assault by auto, investigators said.

An investigation found that Ossai, operating a Mercedes SUV, was allegedly driving through a stop sign above the posted speed limit when he crashed into Hughes' Ford SUV, prosecutors said.

Ossai was released from custody Thursday pending a court date.

The fatal accident occurred at around 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 13 at the intersection of Fleming Pike and Hays Road in Winslow Township, Camden County.

Hughes was driving his son Nolan to a soccer game in New Jersey when the crash occurred. Hughes, 51, suffered serious injuries and passed away later that morning at around 10:20 a.m. His 13-year-old son sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Hughes was the principal at Lower Merion High School for 14 years and served as head of the Central Athletic League. The Harleysville, Montgomery County resident was adored by the school community and known for his slogan, "Character counts."

"Mr. Hughes was beloved by thousands of students who passed through the halls of Lower Merion over the years," Superintendent Khalid Mumin said after the accident. "He knew most of them by name and always had time to listen to their concerns, cheer them on and support their accomplishments. (Students) greeted him in the halls by calling out his signature nickname, 'Huuuuuuughes.'"

Thousands of Lower Merion community members have signed a petition started last November to have the district's new middle school that is opening this fall to be named after Hughes. However, the school district prohibits that buildings be named after people.

Hughes is survived by his wife, Kristi, and the couple's three children, Jack, Nolan and Kate.