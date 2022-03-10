More News:

March 10, 2022

Endangered, miniature bat from Pennsylvania sets migration distance record

Indiana bats have a been a target of conservation efforts as their populations face man-made and natural threats

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wildlife Bats
Pennsylvania Indiana Bat Record Courtesy/Pennsylvania Game Commission

Indiana bats are a federally endangered, cave-dwelling species that lives primarily in the Midwest. Smaller populations in Pennsylvania are tracked by the Game Commission to aid in conservation efforts.

A tiny female bat weighing no more than 10 paper clips has completed the longest-known migration of her species in a single season, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

The Indiana bat, a federally endangered species, is native to the Midwest and tends to have its largest populations in the caves of Indiana, Kentucky and Missouri. The species is found in much of the eastern U.S., including Pennsylvania, but has experienced significant decline over the last 50 years due to habitat disturbance and the ravaging spread of white-nose syndrome, a disease caused by fungus. 

Last September, the Pennsylvania Game Commission banded and placed radio transmitters on bats from the last-known Indiana bat colony of breeding females in Pennsylvania. The bats received bright orange bands on their wings and 21-day transmitters on their backs.

The research is intended to help wildlife experts monitor migration patterns and determine where the bats hibernate so that conservation resources can be maximized.

During the course of the study, the Game Commission tracked a single female bat that flew at least 418 miles from her summer roost in Pennsylvania to a winter cave in Carter County, Kentucky. That distance represents a straight line, meaning the bat likely flew an even longer distance to arrive at her destination.

This is incredible! 🦇 The Pennsylvania Game Commission recorded the longest known migration of the federally endangered...

Posted by Pennsylvania Game Commission on Thursday, March 10, 2022

Indiana bats are sometimes called "the social bat" because they form large clusters in the caves where they hibernate. This helps them dampen disruptive sounds and collectively respond to the presence of predators.

In Pennsylvania, the Game Commission estimates that only about 1,000 Indiana bats hibernate at about 18 known sites in 11 counties. The stability of these cave sites are reinforced by the installation of gates, which have sometimes been successful in drawing bats back to locations they have abandoned due to human encroachment. Indiana bats also are known to sometimes inhabit man-made structures such as mines, though the conditions of these tunnel sites are less favorable to them than natural caves.

The fungus that causes white-nose syndrome is found in some cave habitats and grows on bats' skin. This disturbs their their hibernation leaves bats dehydrated, which often results in starvation and death. Pennsylvania is part of a multi-state program to create a regional response to white-nose syndrome.

Indiana bats and many other threatened bat species play an important ecological role as the primary predators of night-flying insects and anthropoids that wreak havoc on crops. Bats also pollinate and disperse the seeds of hundreds of plant species in the United States.

In addition to annual studies on bat populations, the Pennsylvania Game Commission conducts research on highway design and man-made obstacles to the recovery of Indiana bats. The Game Commission also works with private consultants and university researchers to develop knowledge of the bats' behavior that aids ongoing conservation efforts.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wildlife Bats Pennsylvania Pennsylvania Game Commission

Videos

Featured

Limited - Four Seasons Week 2

Four Seasons Hotel Philadelphia is hiring and hosting weekly career fair events
Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400K living on the PA/NJ border

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

3/12: Taylor Swift X Harry Styles Night
Brooklyn Bowl -

Development

Philly developer to renovate and preserve North Wildwood’s Isle of Capri Motel
North Wildwood Motel Preservation

Illness

Scientists expect COVID-19 to become endemic, but a new report stresses the U.S. is far from the 'next normal'
COVID-19 endemic future

Travel

Frontier Airlines adds flights from Philly to San Antonio, Chicago, Kansas City
Frontier Airlines Philly Routes

Food & Drink

Dine Latino Restaurant Week returns to benefit Philly businesses impacted by COVID-19
Dine Latino Restaurant Week Philly

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved