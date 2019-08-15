More News:

August 15, 2019

Gov. Tom Wolf delays gun violence executive order after Philly shooting

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Gun Violence
Gov. Wolf Philadelphia gun violence Nabil K. Mark /Centre Daily Times/TNS

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has delayed signing an executive order on gun violence after six officers were shot in a stand-off in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

Gov. Tom Wolf was expected to sign an executive order on Thursday to reduce gun violence in Pennsylvania, but after six Philadelphia police officers were shot in North Philly on Wednesday the governor has delayed the move.

The executive order is intended to help reduce gun violence in communities. Wolf postponed the ceremony "out of respect for the officers injured and the ongoing situation in North Philadelphia" he said in a news release.

MORE: Philly, five more Pennsylvania locations included in Time's mass shooting cover

“I spoke with Mayor Kenney this evening to pledge the commonwealth’s full support for whatever is needed to bring this ordeal to an end. We will continue to support the victims, the police force and all of Philadelphia’s residents," Wolf said in an official statement.

The order would bring "sweeping changes to executive branch agencies and programs." It seeks to reduce gun violence and combat mass shootings. It also would address the rising number of gun-related domestic incidents and self-inflected shootings, including suicides, the governor said. The plan would bring new "oversight and data sharing."

After the shootings in El Paso and Dayton, Ohio, Wolf called for increased gun restrictions in Pennsylvania. He said, "We can ban assault weapons and institute stricter background checks. We can make communities safer. We can target white nationalism and promote tolerance. We can invest in mental care and help those struggling. We cannot accept this violence as normal. We must act."

The governor has called for a federal assault weapons ban that includes requirements for gun safety and storage to reduce accidental shootings. He also made a call for universal background checks by the Pennsylvania State Police on all gun purchases.

In October 2018, Wolf signed legislation that toughen gun rules for those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence. 

It is unknown at this time when the executive signing will take place. 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Gun Violence Philadelphia Shootings Guns Tom Wolf Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

5 things to watch in the Eagles' second preseason game vs. the Jaguars
Miles-Sanders_080819_usat

Active Shooters

Gunman surrenders after 7-hour standoff in North Philly
Philadelphia standoff ends Fox29 08152019

Healthy Eating

Keto diet stops growth of certain cancers, study suggests
keto diet cancer tumors

Eagles

Natalie Egenolf: An appreciation of Nick Foles, the greatest Philadelphia sports story ever told
020418_Foles-MVP_usat

Arrests

Bam Margera checks back into rehab following arrest in Los Angeles hotel, report says
Bam Margera arrested LA

Family-Friendly

Marvel superheroes exhibit at Franklin Institute extended due to popularity
Carroll - Marvel: Universe of Super Heroes, exhibit at The Franklin Institute

Featured Homes

Limited - 10 Rittenhouse 1105 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! 10 Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in pristine condition with balcony overlooking Rittenhouse Square and high end finishes throughout. 1,523 sf | $1,495,000
Limited 1714rittenhouse - Allan Domb

FOR RENT! 1714 Rittenhouse – Entire townhome steps from Rittenhouse Square featuring 2 bedrooms plus family room and 2.5 bathrooms. 2,496 sf | $4,950/mo
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved