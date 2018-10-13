More News:

October 13, 2018

Pa. Governor Wolf signs bill tightening gun rules for domestic abusers

Those convicted will have to surrender guns within 24 hours

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Legislation Gun Control
Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg Rlibrandi/Wikipedia Commons

The Pennsylvania State Capitol in Harrisburg.

Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation late Friday that toughens gun rules in Pennsylvania for those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.

The law ends the practice of those in question giving weapons to family members and friends by requiring anyone convicted of domestic violence, or subject to protective orders, to give up their guns to police, a lawyer, or a gun dealer within 24 hours.

The law previously allowed up to 60 days to relinquish firearms.

The legislation, House Bill 2060, which can be read in full here, was first proposed by Bucks County representative Marguerite Quinn (R-143) in late November 2017.

RELATED: Scott Wagner, GOP candidate for governor, says he’ll stomp on opponent Tom Wolf’s face 'with golf spikes" | Family of slain Manayunk girl to meet with Gov. Wolf about new custody laws

“This bill will help many women survive violence by giving them the confidence to file for a PFA, knowing that in most cases the guns in their homes will be addressed forthright,” Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery), chairwoman of the PA SAFE firearm safety caucus, said in late September.

According to the Associated Press, this is the first piece of anti-violence legislation in Pennsylvania that deals directly with guns in this decade.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Legislation Gun Control Pennsylvania Laws Tom Wolf Philadelphia

Just In

Must Read

Family-Friendly

Check out these 7 family-friendly Halloween events in Philly
Stock_Carroll - Halloween

Gambling

New Jersey nearly doubled its sports betting in September, up to $184 million
070118EaglesGambling

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Giants game
101118MichaelBennett

Mental Health

Selena Gomez is undergoing 'dialectical behavioral therapy' — here's what that is
selena-gomez-therapy-sipa

Eagles

NFL rumors: Eagles have best odds to land Le'Veon Bell; Bills coach addresses LeSean McCoy rumor
0904_Le'Veon_Bell_USAT

Politics

Scott Wagner, GOP candidate for governor, says he’ll stomp on opponent Tom Wolf’s face 'with golf spikes"
Scott Wagner

Escapes

Limited - Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort

$170 ($85 pp) -- Puerto Vallarta Family-Friendly All-Inclusive Resort
Limited - Surf shack in San Diego

$250 & up -- San Diego Luxury Holiday Getaway, 30% Off
Limited - Bermuda Vacation

$147 & up -- Bermuda Island-Wide Hotel Sale

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.