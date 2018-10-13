Pa. Governor Wolf signs bill tightening gun rules for domestic abusers

Governor Tom Wolf signed legislation late Friday that toughens gun rules in Pennsylvania for those convicted of misdemeanor crimes of domestic violence.

The law ends the practice of those in question giving weapons to family members and friends by requiring anyone convicted of domestic violence, or subject to protective orders, to give up their guns to police, a lawyer, or a gun dealer within 24 hours.

The law previously allowed up to 60 days to relinquish firearms.

The legislation, House Bill 2060, which can be read in full here, was first proposed by Bucks County representative Marguerite Quinn (R-143) in late November 2017.

“This bill will help many women survive violence by giving them the confidence to file for a PFA, knowing that in most cases the guns in their homes will be addressed forthright,” Madeleine Dean (D-Montgomery), chairwoman of the PA SAFE firearm safety caucus, said in late September.

According to the Associated Press, this is the first piece of anti-violence legislation in Pennsylvania that deals directly with guns in this decade.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.