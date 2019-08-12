Philly, five more Pennsylvania locations included in Time's mass shooting cover

Time Magazine released its latest cover design over the weekend, aimed at raising awareness about the volume of mass shootings that occur in the United States.

An op-ed from Edward Felsenthal, editor-in-chief and CEO of Time, explained that the cover's artwork depicts the locations of the 253 mass shootings that took place in the United States in 2019, as of Aug. 8. The data, which includes all incidents in which at least four people other than the shooter were injured or killed, is compiled online by the Gun Violence Archive.

Philadelphia is featured six times on the cover, Newark and Paterson in New Jersey are both featured twice, Wilmington, Delaware, appears twice, and then a string of Pennsylvania and New Jersey cities get one-off mentions.

Here's the full list of Pennsylvania and New Jersey towns included on the cover. For the locations with individual mentions, we've included links to news coverage of the mass shooting.

Felsenthal said in his op-ed that the cover, and the list of locations, "is a reminder that the toll of gun violence is even greater than the public attacks we typically think of as mass shootings."

