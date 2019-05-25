More News:

May 25, 2019

Mass shooting outside New Jersey bar leaves 9 shot, one critical

The victims are believed to be five men and five women

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Ramoneros Bar, the Trenton bar outside which 10 people were shot early Saturday morning.

Nine people were shot and wounded, and another injured, in a mass shooting outside a Trenton bar early Saturday morning.

The victims are five men and five women, according to 6ABC, and at least one of the victims is believed to be in critical condition.

The shooting reportedly happened just after midnight on the 300 block of Brunswick Avenue in Trenton. The shooting took place outside Ramoneros Liquor & Bar on the corner of Brunswick Avenue and Middle Rose Street, according to the Trentonian.

NBC Philadephia reports police believe the shooting was a drive-by incident. The tenth person injured, who wasn't shot, suffered minor injuries while running away from the gunfire, according to NBC.

The intersection is less than a mile from the Trenton Police Department's headquarters.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made.

Trenton Councilman Jerell Blakeley posted this message to Facebook early Saturday morning:

Less than a year ago, 22 people were injured in a mass shooting in downtown Trenton at the city's annual Art All Night festival.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

