Pennsylvania Tourism Office releases a self-guided presidential road trip: 'Joe & Jill: A Biden Trail'

This spring, you can take a tour through President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden's old homes and favorite spots around the Keystone state.

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office launched a self-guided tour through the state to highlight these locations from Scranton to Philadelphia.

The tour, called Joe & Jill: A Biden Trail, takes participants through 14 stops in three days.

The first stop on the trail is President Joe Biden's childhood home in Scranton, where he lived for the first 10 years of his life. Next up are Scranton sights like Green Ridge Little League and Hank's Hoagies.

Visitors can also see St. Pauls Church & Grade School and Manning's Dairy Farm.



First Lady Jill Biden also has roots in the state. She spent the first 20 years of her life in the suburban counties of Chester, Delaware and Montgomery counties.

The tour goes through Kelly Drive in Philadelphia, where Jill Biden loves to run, and the Franklin Fountain. University of Pennsylvania, Parc and The Dandelion are also stops.

The Franklin Institute is featured as well. Biden was named the University of Pennsylvania’s inaugural Benjamin Franklin Presidential Practice Professor and has a portrait of him in the oval office.

Biden is also a fan of Amtrak, and the tour recommends visitors make a stop at the 30th street station.

The state tourism office advises all that participate to follow proper social distancing and COVID-19 safety protocol.