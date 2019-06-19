More News:

June 19, 2019

More Pennsylvanians struggle with finances than just those below the poverty line, study shows

More than half of Philadelphians have difficulty making ends meet, researchers say

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Money Poverty
55 percent Philadelphians struggle financially Christopher Lemercier/Unsplash

While 13 percent of Pennsylvania households may be below the poverty level, a new report released by the United Way on Tuesday finds that 37 percent of households in the Keystone State struggle to make ends meet.

In Pennsylvania, 37% of households struggle to make ends meet, a new report by the United Way finds.

It's more than the 13% of the state's residents who live below the Federal Poverty Level, too. The study shows an additional 24% of Pennsylvania households are above the Federal Poverty Level but yet still have difficulty affording basic costs. The United Way referred to these households as "Asset-Limited, Income-Constrained, Employed."

ALICE households are determined by accounting for monthly costs, such as housing, child care, food, transportation, health care, technology, and taxes, and comparing those expenses that to what average households are making yearly. 

Examining the data by county, the report found that Philadelphia has the highest number of ALICE households at 55% . Chester and Montgomery counties faired far better at 27% and 29%, respectively. 

When researchers looked at the data by city, York and Reading had the highest number of ALICE households – 67% – Harrisburg followed with 63%. Wilkes-Barre and Allentown were just above Philadelphia with 58% and 55%.

Among households of seniors, 43% in Pennsylvania qualify as ALICE, while 10% of those live below the poverty line. Of those ages 25 and younger, 72% struggle to make ends meet, while 34% between the ages of 25-44 qualify as ALICE. 

While the Federal Poverty Level is one way to gauge how households afford the average cost of living, the report states that it is "no longer a realistic measure of financial hardship in households across each county in the U.S."

The ALICE Report for Pennsylvania was compiled by a team of researchers that collaborated with a Research Advisory Committee. The report studied data provided by several U.S. departments, including the Department of Housing and Urban Development and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, as well as state, county, and municipal data.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Money Poverty Philadelphia Pennsylvania Finances United Way

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: Eagles do disservice to fans, LaVar Ball a disservice to everyone
Carroll - Eagles Public Practice Carson Wentz

Television

Netflix confirms 'Queer Eye' coming to Philadelphia for show's fifth season
Queer Eye Philadelphia Season 5 2020

Opinion

Al Morganti: Do sports fans deserve a 'bill of rights?' And what is Flyers' GM Chuck Fletcher doing?
Phillies-Nationals-rain-delay_061719_USAT

Investigation

Two from ship's crew charged in $1 billion cocaine bust at Port of Philadelphia
Two crew members charged in cocaine bust in Philadelphia

Illness

Here are some natural remedies for dealing with insomnia
Insomnia 06192019

Festivals

Chainsmokers, Brad Paisley and more to perform at Musikfest 2019
Brad Paisley

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved