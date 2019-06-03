Perdue recalls 32,000 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken

Perdue Foods LLC is recalling nearly 32,000 pounds of chicken products shipped nationwide due to potential contamination of extraneous materials including bone matter, the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced Friday.

The recall covers an array of fully-cooked, ready-to-eat-items produced by the Virginia-based company on March 21, 2019, the USDA said.

The Perdue items involved in this recall will display establishment number “EST. P-369” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

RELATED READ: BBQ parties, beware: 62,000 pounds of raw meat recalled due to E.coli risk

The recalled chicken products include:

• 11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

• 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

• 12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

• 10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

• 10-pound bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

There have been no reported cases of illness or injury reported as a result of this contamination, but the agency discovered the issue after receiving complaints from consumers.

The agency warns consumers to ensure that these products are not in their freezers. Those in possession of these five Perdue products should not consume them and, instead, throw them out or return them to the place of purchase, per USDA instruction.