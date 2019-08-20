More Health:

August 20, 2019

Five possible reasons for persistent congestion

Sorting through the causes – and how to get relief

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Prevention Congestion
Allergies Running Nose Cold 08202019 Public domain image/from Pexels

.

That stuffy head, runny nose feeling can be a real pain. Do you suffer from persistent congestion even when you are not sick with a cold or the flu? Unfortunately, there are many possible reasons to consider in finding a cause.

According to the Mayo Clinic, "nasal congestion can be caused by anything that irritates or inflames the nasal tissues."

Here are five possible reasons for persistent congestion. (Sources include the Mayo Clinic, American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology, Johns Hopkins Medicine, National Sleep Foundation and Harvard Health.)

MORE HEALTH: Chemotherapy initiative makes cancer patients feel at home

ALLERGIES

Often allergies are to blame for your stuffed nose. Allergic rhinitis can cause sneezing, congestion, a runny nose and itching in the nose. Common triggers include pollen, pet dander, mold and dust mites.

DEVIATED SEPTUM

The Mayo Clinic describes a deviated septum as when "the thin wall (nasal septum) between your nasal passages is displaced to one side." If you have a deviated septum, you will notice that one of your nostrils will look bigger than the other. Medications can help open nasal passages but surgery is needed to fully correct the problem.

NASAL POLYPS

Nasal polyps – defined as benign (noncancerous) growths that may form inside nasal passages and sinuses – might also be a cause of persistent congestion. They usually develop in clusters on either side of the nose or sometimes both sides.

FOOD AND DRINK

Pay attention to when the congestion occurs. It could be what you are eating and drinking that is inflaming the membranes in your nose. Alcohol, spicy foods and dairy products are all known to cause or worsen nasal congestion.

SLEEP APNEA

Congestion from allergies, according to the National Sleep Foundation, is linked to obstructive sleep apnea, a condition where your breathing stops briefly while you are sleeping. A serious condition, it can cause havoc on your overall health if not treated.

Besides treating any underlying conditions, there are ways to get some temporary relief from congestion:

• Irrigating your nasal passages
• Stay hydrated
• Take a hot shower and inhale the steam
 Sleeping with an extra pillow to keep your head elevated.

If you suffer from persistent nasal congestion and you are not sure why, schedule an evaluation with your doctor.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Prevention Congestion United States Nose

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mailbag: Mostly roster what-ifs, trade possibilities, odds and ends, etc.
081919HalapoulivaatiVaitai

Investigations

Suspect in North Philly police shooting charged with attempted murder
Shooter charged Nicetown standoff

Illness

Netflix launches medical detective-style docu-series, 'Diagnosis'
netflix diagnosis series

Eagles

A roundup of where NFL analysts rank Carson Wentz among his quarterback peers
081819CarsonWentz

Food & Drink

Chef Christopher Kearse opening Forsythia, new French restaurant
Forsythia Philadelphia restaurant

Fitness

Take a morning yoga class at One Liberty Observation Deck
Carroll - One Liberty Place

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved