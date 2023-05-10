More News:

May 10, 2023

Person of interest arrested in hit-and-run that killed mother, injured child, police say

The assailant struck the pair with a dark gray Jeep on the 1300 block of Arch Street on Tuesday night

By Brian A. Saunders
Police have arrested a person of interest in a fatal hit-and-run collision Tuesday night. The driver struck a 38-year-old mother and her 8-year-old daughter on the 1300 block of Arch Street, ultimately killing the woman.

A person of interest in a hit-and-run that left a woman dead and her child injured was arrested Wednesday, police said.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday night, a driver in a dark gray Jeep without its headlights on hit a 38-year-old woman and her 8-year-old daughter on the 1300 block of Arch Street. The woman's other two children, ages 10 and 11, were not hit. 

The woman, who was initially placed in critical condition, suffered multiple fractures and severe head trauma. She died from her injuries on Wednesday, police said.

Her daughter is currently in the ICU at CHOP with internal injuries and head trauma, according to multiple media reports.

Authorities said the woman's other children were placed in the care of a social worker.

The driver was reportedly speeding and going the wrong way on the 1400 block of JFK Boulevard in Center City when police started to follow the Jeep, 6ABC reported. Officers tailed the vehicle as it drove past Reading Terminal Market and the Pennsylvania Convention Center to the Arch Street area between 13th and Broad streets in front of Trader Joe's, where the driver hit the woman and child.

The woman was launched into the air after the collision, police said, and the driver continued to speed off. 

The Jeep has been recovered by police, Fox29 reported

An investigation by the Crash Investigation Unit is ongoing. 

Brian A. Saunders
