Eagles' Fletcher Cox donates police dog to Atlantic City

Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox has sponsored a police dog for the Atlantic City Police Department, giving a whole new meaning to his team's "dawg mentality."

Atlantic City police's newest K-9, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois named Narco, is trained in patrol and narcotics detection, and was purchased with funds donated by Cox to the department. The Eagle was honored for his donation by Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Police Chief James Sarkos in a ceremony held Tuesday at the John “Sonny” Burke Canine Training Center in Corbin City, Atlantic County.

"This is kind of a big deal for me, my love for animals," Cox said during the presentation. "Today we're here to recognize Narco. I'm glad I was able to help Atlantic County out with this beautiful, great dog ... This is only the beginning."

On March 10, Narco and his partner, officer Adrian Nunez-Santos, graduated from an intensive 23-week K-9 training program at the center. Narco is now skilled in the detection of cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, ecstasy and heroin.



Narco is already making an impact on the department, which has been using police dogs since 1970. He has aided with numerous cases concerning controlled dangerous substances that have involved the recovery and seizure of large quantities of CDS, CDS paraphernalia and cash.

“As both a Philadelphia Eagles fan and an Atlantic City fan, this is extra special,” Small said. “Through his donation, Fletcher is showing us he doesn’t just make an impact on the field, but off it as well."

Cox, who has dogs of his own, frequents the John “Sonny” Burke Canine Training Center and has formed friendships with the trainers. City of Atlantic City - Government/Facebook City of Atlantic City - Government/Facebook Fletcher Cox sponsored the purchase of Atlantic City Police Department's newest K-9, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois named Narco.



This isn't the first time Cox has donated a police dog. He previously sponsored a new K-9 for an officer with the Gloucester County Sheriff's Department whose police dog died a few months after graduating from training.

During Tuesday's remarks, Cox was also honored by Small with a proclamation declaring May 9 "Fletcher Cox Day" in Atlantic City.

"We thank him for his generous donation; wish him nothing but the best in his quest to bring another championship ring to Philadelphia and win the Super Bowl this year," Small said. "We'll have a parade on the boardwalk with you as the grand marshal."

City of Atlantic City - Government/Facebook Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, pictured here with Mayor Marty Small Sr. and Atlantic City police Chief James Sarkos, was honored with a proclamation that names May 9 “Fletcher Cox Day.”

The Eagles re-signed Cox in March. The 32-year-old Pro Bowl DT, who has spent his entire NFL career in Philly, will be entering his 12th year with the team.

Cox's press conference can be viewed on the City of Atlantic City's Facebook page.