May 07, 2023

Stockton University expands Atlantic City presence with opening of new residence complex

The university also changed the name of its boardwalk residence hall in honor of Stockton president Harvey Kesselman, who is retiring in June

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Stockton University has expanded its Atlantic City campus with a new six-story residence complex that holds over 400 beds.

Stockton University opened a new residence complex in Atlantic City last week, continuing the expansion of the university's presence in the shore town.

The 135,000-square-foot, six-story building at the corner of Atlantic and South Providence avenues in the Chelsea Heights section of the city is located a short walk from the rest of the Stockton's Atlantic City campus, which opened in 2018. Stockton's main campus is in Galloway Township. 

“Stockton is an important renaissance of the great city of Atlantic City,” Atlantic City mayor Marty Small Sr., a 1998 Stockton graduate, said. “It’s springing a rebirth city wide.”

The new complex, referred to as "Phase II," features apartments and suites, with a total of 416 beds. Most suites include four single bedrooms, a common area, two bathrooms and a full kitchen. Each floor has a lounge, meeting room, business center and laundry facilities. Students who live in the building will have views of the beach, boardwalk and O’Donnell Park, as well as access to a courtyard with outside seating.

“I want you to know how excited we are to finally step inside and tour this amazing new building,” Stockton president Harvey Kesselman said during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new residential complex on May 3. “Today represents another incredible milestone on this exciting journey.”

Last week, Stockton's board of trustees also renamed the university's original Atlantic City residence hall, located on the boardwalk, Kesselman Hall in honor of Kesselman, who is retiring as the fifth president of Stockton on June 30.

During the ceremony unveiling the new name and signage for the building, which holds over 500 students beds, Kesselman noted his own personal connections to Atlantic City. His parents, who worked long hours to make ends meet, saved up enough money for family vacations in Atlantic City in the summer. Before the trips, Kesselman would play Monopoly to familiarize himself with the town's street names so he wouldn't get lost during his family's visits.

stockton university kesselman hallSusan Allen/Stockton University

Stockton’s residence hall on the Atlantic City boardwalk has been renamed Kesselman Hall in honor of Stockton president Harvey Kesselman, who is is retiring in June.


“I can’t help but think how proud my parents would be that in just one generation we went from there to here,” Kesselman said. “And the reason that happened is one word — Stockton.”

Kesselman was a member of the first class at what was then called Stockton State College in 1971. He went on to become a faculty member and to hold several administrative positions, including provost and executive vice president. He was named president of the university in 2015, and his time as president included the creation of the Atlantic City campus.

Along with the two residence halls, Stockton's Atlantic City campus — located a short shuttle ride from the Galloway campus at the intersection of Albany, Atlantic and Pacific Avenues — includes the John F. Scarpa Academic Center, campus dining options and a fitness center.

