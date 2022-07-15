More Culture:

July 15, 2022

Stockton University students help create Atlantic City mural for NAACP National Convention

The work honors four Black educators and was a collaboration with Create 48 and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Murals
Stockton University NAACP murals Atlantic City Susan Allen/Stockton University

Stockton University students collaborated with artists on a mural honoring four Black educators in honor of the NAACP National Convention's return to Atlantic City for the first time since 1968.

In honor of the NAACP National Convention's return to Atlantic City for the first time since 1968, Stockton University students collaborated with artists on a mural honoring four Black trailblazers in education.

The mural features Juanita High, founding director of the NJ Equal Opportunity Fund and a member of the Stockton University Foundation Board of Directors; Dorothie W. Dorrington, an educator and former Atlantic City Board of Education president; Vera King Farris, former Stockton president, and Hannah Pierce Lowe, former principal of Indiana Avenue Vocational School.

"I've never done anything like this before," Alexandria Montalvo, a Stockton art history and studio art major from Mays Landing, said in a press release. "Typically when I do art, it's for myself and not for something as important as this. So, it's really cool that I can tell people, 'See that; I helped with that.'"

The mural was a collaborative project between the Noyes Museum of Art of Stockton University, Create 48 and the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.

It is situated at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Atlantic Avenue and was completed in time for the 113th NAACP National Convention, which takes place from July 14 through July 20. 

"When the convention-goers come and they see these murals it will hopefully inspire them to take it back to the communities around the country and showcase not only people who are national icons, but people who made an impact on our local communities," Noyes Museum Executive Director Michael Cagno said.

Brigantine artists Charles Barbin and Randi Meekins created the mural inside their studio on five 5-foot-by-10-foot sections of parachute cloth. The sections were then glued to the wall in Atlantic City, and Stockton students painted the finishing touches.

Stockton University murals NAACP Atlantic City

"To be able to honor not one, but four women, who paved the way for people that look like me makes me very proud," Meekins, who owns Brigantine's Dune Gallery with Barbin, said. "Two of the educators actually taught my grandparents when they were in school, so I feel really connected to this project in many ways."

The mural is one of two created for the convention. The other mural by New York artist BK Foxx depicts three civil rights leaders – Martin Luther King Jr., Muhammad Ali and Fannie Lou Hamer – and is based on photographs of them taken in Atlantic City.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Murals Atlantic City South Jersey Art Jersey Shore NAACP Stockton University

Videos

Featured

Purchased - man holding his hand behind his back

How to lower your risk of developing kidney stones
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Rider input sought for SEPTA's trolley modernization project
Trolley Modernization

Sponsored

Explore the Central PA Tasting Trail
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Mental Health

New suicide prevention 'lifeline' aims to increase access to mental health professionals
Lifeline 988

Eagles

Eagles 2022 training camp preview: Defensive end
Brandon_Graham_bench_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Music

Pennsylvania rap duo finds viral success on TikTok with old school approach
Joey Valence Brae 2

Entertainment

Aaron Sorkin's adaptation of 'To Kill A Mockingbird' opens at the Academy of Music
To Kill a Mockingbird Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved