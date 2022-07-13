More Culture:

July 13, 2022

Construction camp teaches young girls in Philadelphia region about careers in the trades

Mentoring young Women in Construction gives girls entering seventh through 12th grade real-world experience, mentorship and education

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Lifestyle Education
MyWIC Philadelphia Construction Camp for Girls Courtesy of/MyWIC

Philadelphia girls entering seventh through 12th grade have been attending a construction summer camp called MyWIC, which provides them with real-world experience, mentorship and education about opportunities that exist in the typically male-dominated construction industry.

This summer, girls entering seventh through 12th grade in the Philadelphia region have been attending a free in-person construction camp called MyWIC, which provides real-world experience, mentorship and education about opportunities that exist in the typically male-dominated construction industry.

The camp meets two or three days each week now through August 10 at trade locations throughout the city. Each day, campers learn about a specialty within the trades.

According to the MyWIC website, the camp introduces the girls to a variety of women role models, including tradeswomen, engineers, architects, project managers, superintendents, lawyers, business owners and administrative support.

The campers are also provided with a supportive, nurturing environment as they develop basic skills in carpentry, electricity, painting, taping, glazing and pipefitting. The camp offers a safe, gender neutral environment to practice these new skills without fear of being teased or isolated. 

This is the 13th year the MyWIC camp is being offered; it originally began as a spring break camp offered by NAWIC Philadelphia in 2009.

MyWIC, which stands for "Mentoring young Women in Construction," is run by the National Association of Women in Construction (NAWIC) Philadelphia Foundation in partnership with South Jersey-based national facilities management company NEST and Girls, Inc

According to the NAWIC's website, the association was founded in 1953 in Fort Worth, Texas, by 16 women working in the construction industry. They started NAWIC as a support network for women working in a male-dominated field, and today there are more than 115 NAWIC chapters across the country.

The construction industry is statistically male-dominated. As of 2010, only 9% of United States construction workers were women, according to the United States Department of Labor.

With this in mind, the mission of MyWIC is to show young girls that a career in construction can be fun and financially rewarding, and instill the confidence they need to step into the industry. Following camp, the girls are even introduced to apprenticeship programs and scholarship opportunities.

"We are thrilled to see the lasting impact of the MyWIC camp, as many of our girls have gone on to successful careers in the trades and construction over the last 13 years," Mary Gaffney, NAWIC Philadelphia Foundation president, said in a press release. "By the end of the camp each summer, we see a tangible increase in the girls' self-confidence, self-esteem and their overall self-image."

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Lifestyle Education Philadelphia Summer Trades Construction Girls Camps

Videos

Featured

Limited - DOM IRRERA at Live!

Dom Irrera to perform at Live! Casino & Hotel this month
Limited - Al Olender Sundown Music Series

Free, family-friendly concerts throughout Camden County this summer

Just In

Must Read

Business

Center City Starbucks among 16 U.S. cafes to close due to workers' safety concerns
Starbucks Center City Closing

Sponsored

Explore the Central PA Tasting Trail
Limited - Sunset Hike in Happy Valley

Women's Health

French drugmaker asks FDA to approve first over-the-counter birth control pill
OTC Birth Control

Flyers

Live NHL Free agency tracker: Flyers sign a pair of free agents, per report
27_Justin_Braun_FlyersvsKnights_KateFrese.jpg

TV

Quinta Brunson makes Emmys history with nominations for 'Abbott Elementary'
Quinta Brunson Emmys

Family-Friendly

Genie's Secret Bazaar at Fashion District Philadelphia features fortune tellers, magicians and acrobats
Genie's Secret Bazaar Fashion District Philadelphia

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved