November 22, 2019

Pet of the Week: Chelsea

One of the most charming cats you will ever meet!

By PhillyVoice Staff
Take this playful cat home today from Street Tails Animal Rescue!

The new Pet of the Week is Chelsea! This domestic shorthair cat is 8-9 months old and looking for a forever home.

Chelsea can be adopted from Street Tails Animal Rescue.

Chelsea is as stunning as she is sweet with a unique blended fur pattern of dilute calico and tabby that is sure to distinguish her from the rest. Not much is known about her journey prior to her arrival at Street Tails Animal Rescue, however she has settled seamlessly into her new life in foster care. 

She has great litter manners and has been comfortable meeting new people and animals alike. 

This active little lady likes to run, jump and finds joy turning just about anything into a toy (newspapers are a favorite)! While she is happy to entertain herself, she also craves human affection and will be sure to let you know when she thinks you are not paying enough attention to her. 

She enjoys being pet and does not mind being picked up for some extra snuggles! Chelsea is a near perfect cat – all she's missing is a place to call home.

Interested in bringing Chelsea home? Fill out an application at Street Tails Animal Rescue to find out more!

In hopes of finding forever homes for homeless dogs and cats, PhillyVoice is working with Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, by highlighting an individual pet each week. Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.

PhillyVoice Staff

