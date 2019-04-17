Meet Sasquatch, our pet of the week

We pass them by every day, dogs and cats that have been neglected or are homeless, desperate for food and shelter and affection.

In hopes of finding forever homes for these animals, PhillyVoice will now feature a pet from Street Tails Animal Rescue, a local shelter, for adoption. Please consider opening your home to these wonderful pets.

This week, please meet Sasquatch, whose heart is as big as her name.

Source/Street Tails Sasquatch loves people.

NAME: Sasquatch

AGE: 6-7 years old

BREED: Shih Tzu Mix

GENDER: Female.

TEMPERMENT: Happy-go-lucky. Likes humans of all sizes, calm small dogs, and cats. You’d never know she was blind until she walks into a wall.

FUN FACTS/BRIEF BIO: Get those trap cameras ready, because rumor has it that the legendary creature known as Sasquatch has most recently surfaced at Street Tails. Forget everything you think you know about this elusive beast, for it has been revealed that things are not as they seem.

Sasquatch clocks in at a whopping 9 pounds and stands barely one foot off the ground. She is a spunky lady who, despite being mostly blind, has no trouble finding her way around and letting you know who’s boss. Sasquatch is good with humans big and small, but prefers other furry friends to be on her own eye level.

Own your very own Squatch today by filling out an adoption application at streettails.org.

Street Tails Animal Rescue (STAR) is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to helping the homeless, unwanted, and abandoned dogs and cats in the Philadelphia area. Walk-ins are welcome during business hours Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dog meets are done with approved adopters by appointment. Adoption fees may vary but are typically: Dogs - $350 Cats - $75 Kittens - $100. All animals are spayed/neutered, brought up to date on vaccinations, and microchipped prior to adoption. To fill out an application to adopt or volunteer, make a monetary donation, or to see frequently needed donations, please visit streettails.org.