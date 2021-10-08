More Sports:

October 08, 2021

Former Phillie Pete Rose to host new sports betting podcast

Ineligible for Hall of Fame enshrinement, 80-year-old Charlie Hustle is dishing his expertise for a new show

By Michael Tanenbaum
Pete Rose Sports Betting Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel/USA Today Sports

Pete Rose will dispense his gambling wisdom in a new sports betting podcast from Quake Media. Rose, 80, won a World Series with the Philadelphia Phillies in 1980 before he was exposed for his gambling on Major League Baseball games. His is still ineligible for the Hall of Fame.

The legacy of Pete Rose has been defined in many ways by his penchant for gambling, which cost him an unquestioned place in the Baseball Hall of Fame and tarnished his status as MLB's all-time leader in hits.

The former Phillies first baseman spent years denying the gambling allegations that surfaced after he left Philadelphia and rejoined in the Cincinnati Reds in the mid-1980s, culminating in the infamous Dowd Report in 1989.

In his 2004 autobiography, "My Prison Without Bars," Rose finally came clean about his habit of betting thousands of dollars on baseball games, including those in which he played and managed for the Cincinnati Reds. He has lobbied for years to be reinstated by the league, hoping successive MLB commissioners would have a change of heart, but his efforts thus far have been to no avail.

At 80 years old, Rose may never see his day in Cooperstown.

But as legalized sports betting enters the mainstream in more and more states, Rose will now join a growing industry of experts who capitalize on sharing insights.

This week, Rose announced partnership with Quake Media to launch a new subscription-based podcast, "Pete Rose's Daily Picks," in which he'll be handicapping a number of sports, including football and baseball.

"It's a show featuring my picks and breakdowns of games, not just baseball," Rose said. "I'll be talking football, basketball, horse racing, golf and a lot more."

Rose spoke with USA Today about the way the podcast may be perceived by the public.

“I know how it looks, and people will criticize," Rose said. “But it’s not gambling. It’s handicapping. I’m a handicapper."

Rose will be joined on the podcast by sports betting broadcaster Ben Wilson. There will be daily episodes five times per week, each between 15-20 minutes long, and one weekly hour-long episode.

"Rose is undeniably one of the most iconic athletes and polarizing personalities in sports, and it’s exciting to have him back behind a microphone for Quake," said Quake Media CEO Doug Rosenberg. "We are nearing our one-year anniversary, and we are thrilled to expand into the sports space, where there is a voracious appetite for sports betting content."

Nicknamed Charlie Hustle and the Hit King, Rose played for the Phillies from 1979-1983, helping notch a World Series victory in 1980 that justified what was a record-setting free agent deal at the time.

"I watch all sports. I love sports," Rose told USA Today. "I know I can help people who want to wager on sports."

Michael Tanenbaum
