The countdown has reached its final days as the Philadelphia Eagles are set to square off against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl this Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

In anticipation of a flock of Birds fans descending upon the city, Philly officials have announced road closures and parking restrictions for the weekend. There will also be increased law enforcement support, traffic control and emergency services at key locations throughout the city.

Starting Friday, people may see signs of temporary parking restrictions around City Hall and neighboring areas along South Broad Street. While the signs are already going up, a no-parking zone will not take effect until noon on Sunday before the game starts.

Roads in the vicinity of City Hall will close after the game, including stretches between 11th and 20th streets and Spring Garden and Locust streets. In addition, the eastbound and westbound 676 ramps at Broad Street will be temporarily closed.

There are also expected traffic delays; drivers are advised to pad add extra time into their commutes.

SEPTA bus route detours may also be put into effect following the game. Riders should use the real-time System Status online tool for up-to-date information on transit services.

The city will further set up barricades at hotspots around the city. Officials did not say whether or not police would be greasing the poles; that did not deter any fans from celebratory climbs, however, after the Eagles' win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

It is also unclear whether SEPTA has reinforced its bus shelters, in case fans storm the streets to celebrate a victory. Following the NFC title game, several people fell through a Broad Street shelter.

SEPTA did not immediately respond to PhillyVoice's inquiry about its bus shelters.

"As the City of Philadelphia prepares to cheer on our Eagles, the Philadelphia Police Department, along with other city, local, state, and federal agencies, will be on hand to ensure that fans are able to celebrate safely," Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

