January 27, 2023

Poles will be greased ahead of Eagles' NFC Championship game Sunday; some streets to be closed postgame

Philadelphia officials also say expect parking restrictions to be enacted along South Broad Street near City Hall

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
NFC Championship Road Closures Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Ahead of Sunday's NFC Championship game, Philadelphia announced road closures and parking restrictions. Beginning on Friday, many areas on South Broad Street near City hall will have temporary no parking signs.

It's a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan. In the aftermath of the Phillies' exciting trip to the World Series, the Eagles are in the midst of their own thrilling postseason run. This Sunday at 3 p.m., the No. 1-seeded Birds play the second-seeded San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship, with a trip to Arizona for the Super Bowl on the line.

In preparation for potential pandemonium after Sunday's game, the city has planned road closures and temporary parking restrictions. Police will also be greasing poles throughout Philadelphia to deter celebratory climbs

Starting Friday, residents will see temporary parking restrictions along South Broad Street near City Hall. These will create a no parking zone beginning at noon on Sunday ahead of the game.

After the game Sunday, there will be road closures in the Sports Complex District in South Philly. City officials said there is also the possibility of more streets being closed to traffic in a large portion of Center City between Eighth and 20th streets and Race and Lombard streets. 

Drivers should count on traffic delays in those areas and allow for extra time when driving.

SEPTA will have additional service before the game for those to using public transportation.

The Broad Street Line will operate Sports Express service running every 10 minutes beginning at 11:10 a.m. Those subway trains will start at Fern Rock Station and make stops at Olney, Erie, Girard, Spring Garden, Race-Vine, City Hall and Walnut-Locust stations before reaching NRG Station.

SEPTA riders can connect to the Broad Street Line from dozens of bus routes, and there is a free transfer from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall. In addition, because of the Philadelphia Auto Show, extra Regional Rail trains are scheduled that can connect fans to the BSL. South Jersey fans can also access a train to the Sports Complex via the PATCO High-Speed Line.

Fans can travel home from the game on the SEPTA train for free courtesy of Unibet from 5-9 p.m.

After the game, the city is expecting SEPTA bus detours as well. Customers should refer to the real-time System Status online tool for up-to-date information on transit services.

