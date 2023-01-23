The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show to feature new RAM Truck Territory off-road course

The Pennsylvania Convention Center is revving its engines to kickstart a festival full of unique vehicles and test drives.

The 2023 Philadelphia Auto Show runs from Saturday, Jan. 28, through Sunday, Feb. 5. This year's event, produced by the Auto Dealers Association of Greater Philadelphia, will include a fully expanded e-Track featuring some of the latest electric vehicles from Chevrolet, Ford, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen, as well as the first-ever RAM Truck Territory.

The RAM Truck Territory boasts a 30,000 square-foot track with organic materials that simulate off-road experiences. Professional drivers will drive guests around a course with obstacles like dirt moguls, rolling hills, staggered logs and a 15’ hill climb.



Along with the indoor ride-along opportunities, including the return of the 30,000 square-foot Camp Jeep Experience, there will also be several outdoor driving opportunities. Visitors can test drive the latest models from Toyota, Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, RAM and FIAT, launching from the 12th Street tunnel.



In total, guests will be able to ride in over 35 vehicles within the Pennsylvania Convention Center — a first in the auto show's history.



Gearheads who would prefer to browse can check out the many exotic vehicles, vintage automobiles and customized cars on display during the show. Those will include recognizable vehicles from "The Walking Dead," "Stranger Things" and "The Fast & Furious" franchise.

Pet adoptions will be held each day at the Subaru display, through a partnership with Misfit Angels of South Jersey.

Philly sports fans can see Flyers alum Bob Kelly and the Ice Girls on Saturday, Jan. 28; Sixers star Tyrese Maxey on Sunday, Jan. 29; Phillies alum Milt Thompson, the Phanatic and Ball Girls on Saturday, Feb. 4; Eagles alum Mike Quick and cheerleaders on Saturday, Feb. 4; and Sixers alum World B. Free and Squad 76 on Sunday, Feb. 5.



A schedule detailing special events throughout the week is available online. Food, drinks and alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase from refreshment stands located on the concourses and Overlook.

Schedule

The auto show schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Jan. 28 — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 30 — 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 31 — 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 1 — 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 2 — 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3 — 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 — 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 — 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tickets

E-tickets are available now for purchase online. Ticket prices are $17 for people over 13, $11 for kids ages 7 to 12 and free for children 6 and under who attend with a ticketed adult. Discounted tickets are available for seniors over 62, members of the military and groups of more than 20 people.



Tickets are valid for any day of the auto show, but can only be used once. This year, visitors will be able to re-enter the event as long as they get their hand stamped upon initial exit.

Getting there

Driving directions from I-76, I-95, PA Turnpike and NJ Turnpike are available online. For those driving, there is no designated parking facility for the convention center, although there are multiple garages and lots in close proximity. Visitors can reserve a nearby parking spot using the SpotHero app.

Visitors taking public transportation to the auto show can access it using SEPTA via any Regional Rail line to Jefferson Station, the Market-Frankford line to 11th or 13th street stations or the Broad Street line to City Hall or Race-Vine stations. Other options include PATCO, SEPTA bus and Amtrak. Detailed public transit instructions are available online.

The best entrances to use for this year's event are at 12th and Arch streets or via Market Street/Jefferson Station. Unlike previous years, the Broad Street entrance will not be in use for the 2023 show, and the 11th Street entrance will be open on Friday and weekends only.



Black Tie Tailgate

After being paused for three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Tie Tailgate will return on Friday, Jan. 27, from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The night of music, dancing and food serves as a preview of the auto show as well as a fundraiser for the Department of Nursing and Clinical Care Services at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Tickets, which start at $325, can be purchased online. Valet and self-parking options are available for the gala, and a block of rooms has been reserved at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown at a special rate for attendees.

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Saturday, Jan. 28, to Sunday, Feb. 5Hours vary | $11 to $17 per person