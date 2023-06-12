Philadelphia Museum of Art to host weekend-long community celebration

With the school year ending for many local students this week, kids and residents can kick off the summer season at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with a weekend full of events.

The museum is hosting a multi-day community celebration starting Friday, June 16, and running through Monday, June 19. Here are the events happening at 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Friday night lounge

On Friday, June 16 from 5-9 p.m., the art museum will host live music honoring Juneteenth, plus small plates and locally-sourced wines and spirits. Admission is pay-as-you-wish.

Saturday night house party

On Saturday night from 6-10 p.m., the museum will transform into a house party full of live performances, dancing, art-making and food and drink available for purchase. Tickets can be purchased online for $15.

Block party

Celebrate Father's Day this Sunday at a block party full of family-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Guests can head to the top of the "Rocky steps," also known as the East Terrace, to enjoy artist-designed miniature golf, artist takeovers, story time, live music and food trucks. The event is pay-as-you-wish.

Juneteenth ceremony

The museum will commemorate Juneteenth at nearby Mount Pleasant Historic House (3800 Mt. Pleasant Dr.) on Monday, June 19 at 2 p.m. with a plaque dedication ceremony honoring the enslaved people who once lived and worked there. There is free admission to the mansion as well as guided tours from 1-4 p.m.