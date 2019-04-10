More Culture:

April 10, 2019

Philadelphia Brewing Co. beer pays homage to Phillies with Shibe Park image

Drink the brew while watching Bryce Harper hit home runs for the Phillies this MLB season

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Beers
Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s Fleur de Lehigh beer features Shibe Park on label Courtesy of/Philadelphia Brewing Co.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s new Fleur de Lehigh beer features Shibe Park on the label. Released just in time to drink while watching the Phillies season.

While watching the Phillies and the team's new star player Bryce Harper this season, you can crack open a brew that pays homage to the Phillies' history.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.'s newest release is a seasonal beer with an image of Shibe Park, former home of the Phillies, on the label. In the '30s, the Phillies left the deteriorating Baker Bowl for Shibe at 20th Street and Lehigh Avenue in North Philadelphia.

RELATED: 7 shops selling the coolest Bryce Harper and Phillies merch | PHOTOS: Here's what's new at Citizens Bank Park this season | Then and now: a historic look at Philadelphia's ballparks

Called the Fleur De Lehigh, the summery beer is a golden ale with 4.7-percent ABV. It's brewed with ginger, lemongrass and other natural herbs.

Philadelphia Brewing's other beers include Walt Wit, Pennsylvania Pale Ale and Kenzinger. The brewery is located in Kensington, at 2440 Frankford Avenue.

UPDATE: The Fleur de Lehigh is a seasonal beer, recently released for spring 2019.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Beers Philadelphia Breweries Phillies

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Mailbag: How has the drafting (or non-drafting) of running backs evolved over time?
040919SaquonBarkley

Businesses

Penn Book Center closing in May after 57 years on 34th Street
0409_PennBookCenter

Comedians

Kevin Hart laments negativity bias of social media during appearance on Joe Rogan's podcast
Kevin Hart

Sixers

The NBA Playoffs are coming — and the Sixers are bringing back their 'Phila Unite' logo just in time
Sixers-playoffs-logo_040919

Wellness

This Pennsylvania city makes Top 10 list of worst places for seasonal allergies
Stock_Carroll - Running along the Schuylkill River Trail on a spring a day blossoms

Opinion

Readers make their own list of the 'Worst Philadelphians'
Carroll - Parking ticket on a tow tuck in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved