More Health:

December 31, 2021

With Philly averaging 2,000 COVID-19 cases daily, city reminds people to avoid New Year's Eve parties

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness COVID-19
COVID Update Philly Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman/USA Today Network

Philadelphia is averaging 1,972 new COVID-19 cases per day, according to city health officials. Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole reminds residents to avoid indoor New Year's Eve and New Year's Day gatherings, or take additional precautions if choosing to gather.

Philadelphia set another record this week, averaging 1,972 new COVID-19 cases per day for two weeks, prompting city officials to advise people reconsider their New Year's Eve plans.

Thursday's record topped the mark set Monday, when the city had been averaging 1,462 daily cases for the previous rolling two-week period. The rise in COVID-19 infections is due to the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.

Earlier this month, Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole advised residents to avoid indoor gatherings on Christmas. Mayor's Office and the Department of Public Health on Thursday reminded the public that this recommendation also applies to indoor New Year's Eve gatherings

For those who will be going to New Year's Eve parties taking place indoors, the Health Department said increasing the ventilation of the space where an event is taking place and having guests get tested beforehand decreases the risk of the virus's transmission.

" ... (P)ay attention to the number of people at your gathering, and who they are," the city said. "If there's lot of people there, or you're worried about the vaccine status of those people, it's okay to leave early." 

Though the city recommend testing ahead before gatherings, finding a COVID-19 test amid the omicron surge has not been easy for many residents. On Monday, FEMA responded to Gov. Tom Wolf's request for federal support, agreeing to send strike teams to impacted hospitals. It is still unclear if the governor's request for an additional 1 million at-home COVID-19 tests has been met, as companies like Walgreens and Amazon limit the sale of test kits

Earlier this week, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention change their quarantine guidelines, reducing the recommended time in isolation from 10 days to five for people who are asymptomatic but have tested positive. Asymptomatic people should continue to wear masks in public for five days after quarantining.

"The worst part of this surge will be over in a few weeks and we should soon have more tests available to let us test to ensure safety before gathering. But now is time for extreme caution," Bettigole said Sunday

Philadelphia is the most vaccinated of America's 10 largest cities, according to data from Philly Counts, the city-run program that has been encouraging residents to get COVID-19 shots since the early 2021.

As the omicron surge continues, Philadelphia's colleges and universities are updating their plans to reopen, Temple University is among the school that has opted to hold classes virtually for the first few weeks of its spring semester. 

City health officials advise those experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. but who cannot access testing due to supply issues, to assume they are positive and wear masks around others for a 10-day period, isolating for the first five. 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness COVID-19 Philadelphia Vaccines Coronavirus Department of Public Health Cheryl Bettigole Prevention

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - young man wearing headset and play computer video games online

How too much gaming can negatively impact your health
Purchased - A woman breastfeeding her child

The benefits and challenges of breastfeeding for new parents

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

The top 10 Philadelphia sports moments of 2021

Personal Finance

Do you have the right credit card or loan for your financial situation?
Purchased - Woman paying bills online

Jobs

New Jersey, Delaware among many states set to see minimum wage increase in 2022
Minimum Wage Increase NJ and Delaware

Illness

COVID-19 cases mounting in South Jersey as omicron takes hold
COVID Cases South Jersey

Entertainment

Downingtown High School marching band to perform in 2022 Rose Parade
Downingtown High School marching band

Holiday

What you need to know about the 2022 Mummers Parade
2022 Mummers Parade what to know

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved