More News:

May 21, 2019

Philadelphia police detective shoots man in Kensington

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Police Shootings
Police lights arrests crime Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

.

A Philadelphia police detective opened fire on a man approaching his unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening around 8:50 p.m. in Kensington, according to the Associated Press.

The 7-year veteran was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked vehicle when the man, 28-year-old Joel Johnson, reportedly a known panhandler in the area, approached his car on the driver's side. 6ABC reports that Johnson may have been asking for change at the time of the incident.

The detective, who has not been identified, was allegedly coming back from processing a scene and driving to his police headquarters when he stopped around the 3400 block of G Street.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson was allegedly shouting at the detective, but the car's windows were rolled up and the detective could not hear what he was saying. The detective reportedly believed the man was trying to rob him and thought he saw a firearm in the man's hands, according to reports. He then allegedly took out his gun to fire three shots through his car window. One bullet struck Johnson in his torso. 

There was no weapon on Johnson at the time according to police officials . The detective will be on desk duty as the investigation continues. 

Johnson was taken to Temple University Hospital. His injuries were critical but he is expected to recover, according to the Associated Press.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Police Shootings Philadelphia Kensington

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Five burning questions as Phillies pass first quarter of 2019 season
Carroll - Philadelphia Phillies

Primary Election

2019 Pennsylvania primary: What you need to know
Primary Kenney Williams Butkovitz 05152019

Humor

Jersey Shore media group jokes about amphibious vehicles to deal with Sea Isle-Avalon bridge closure
Townsend's Inlet Bridge

Eagles

What they're saying: Players to watch at Eagles' OTAs and how to replace Chris Long
Doug-Pederson_052019_usat

Television

The 'Game of Thrones' finale sucked, and here’s why
Game of Thrones season 8

Children's Health

Most youth who suddenly die playing sports are middle schoolers, study finds
Youth Deaths Basketball Sudden Cardiac Arrest

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved