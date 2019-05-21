Philadelphia police detective shoots man in Kensington

A Philadelphia police detective opened fire on a man approaching his unmarked vehicle Tuesday evening around 8:50 p.m. in Kensington, according to the Associated Press.

The 7-year veteran was in plainclothes and driving an unmarked vehicle when the man, 28-year-old Joel Johnson, reportedly a known panhandler in the area, approached his car on the driver's side. 6ABC reports that Johnson may have been asking for change at the time of the incident.

The detective, who has not been identified, was allegedly coming back from processing a scene and driving to his police headquarters when he stopped around the 3400 block of G Street.

According to the Associated Press, Johnson was allegedly shouting at the detective, but the car's windows were rolled up and the detective could not hear what he was saying. The detective reportedly believed the man was trying to rob him and thought he saw a firearm in the man's hands, according to reports. He then allegedly took out his gun to fire three shots through his car window. One bullet struck Johnson in his torso.

There was no weapon on Johnson at the time according to police officials . The detective will be on desk duty as the investigation continues.



Johnson was taken to Temple University Hospital. His injuries were critical but he is expected to recover, according to the Associated Press.

