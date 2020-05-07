Philadelphia Eagles 2020 schedule

In the midst of one of the worst pandemics in the history of the planet Earth, the NFL released the 2020 schedule for all 32 teams. Woohoo! To be determined if the 2020 NFL season will actually, you know, happen, but whatever.

While the Philadelphia Eagles' opponents have been known since the conclusion of the 2019 regular season, the order in which the Birds will might play them was unknown.

Here's the Eagles' 2020 regular season schedule, which includes four nationally televised games.

• Week 1: Sunday, September 13, 1:00 p.m., Eagles at the Washington team



• Week 2: Sunday, September 20, 1:00 p.m., Rams at Eagles



• Week 3: Sunday, September 27, 1:00 p.m., Bengals at Eagles



• Week 4: Sunday, October 4, 8:20 p.m., Eagles at 49ers



• Week 5: Sunday, October 11, 1:00 p.m. Eagles at Steelers



• Week 6: Sunday, October 18, 1:00 p.m., Ravens at Eagles



• Week 7: Thursday, October 22, 8:20 p.m., Giants at Eagles



• Week 8: Sunday, November 1, 8:20 p.m., Cowboys at Eagles



• Week 9: BYE



• Week 10: Sunday, November 15, 1:00 p.m., Eagles at Giants



• Week 11: Sunday, November 22, 1:00 p.m., Eagles at Browns



• Week 12: Monday, November 30, 8:15 p.m., Seahawks at Eagles



• Week 13: Sunday, December 6, 4:25 p.m., Eagles at Packers



• Week 14: Sunday, December 13, 4:25 p.m. Saints at Eagles



• Week 15: Sunday, December 20, 4:05 p.m., Eagles at Cardinals



• Week 16: Sunday, December 27, 4:25 p.m., Eagles at Cowboys



• Week 17: Sunday, January 3, 1:00 p.m., the Washington team at Eagles



Follow Jimmy & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @JimmyKempski | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Add Jimmy's RSS feed to your feed reader