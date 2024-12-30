Philadelphia Eagles 2025 opponents

December 30, 2024
The Philadelphia Eagles will finish in first place in the NFC East, and will therefore have a first-place schedule in 2025. 16 of the 17 opponents are now known. The order in which they play them will be determined this spring.
They will play the entirety of the NFC North and the AFC West, as well as the first-place finishers in the NFC West, AFC East, and NFC South.
Eagles 2025 home games:
Eagles 2025 away games:
