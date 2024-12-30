More Sports:

December 30, 2024

Philadelphia Eagles 2025 opponents

Who is on the Eagles' 2025 schedule? Here's what we know.

Jimmy Kempski
The Eagles will face Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in 2025, you know, assuming they stay healthy.

The Philadelphia Eagles will finish in first place in the NFC East, and will therefore have a first-place schedule in 2025. 16 of the 17 opponents are now known. The order in which they play them will be determined this spring.

They will play the entirety of the NFC North and the AFC West, as well as the first-place finishers in the NFC West, AFC East, and NFC South.

Eagles 2025 home games:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New York Giants
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. Chicago Bears
  5. Detroit Lions
  6. Denver Broncos
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Los Angeles Rams (NFC West winner)

Eagles 2025 away games:

  1. Dallas Cowboys
  2. New York Giants
  3. Washington Commanders
  4. Green Bay Packers
  5. Minnesota Vikings
  6. Kansas City Chiefs
  7. Los Angeles Chargers
  8. Buffalo Bills (AFC East winner)
  9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers or Atlanta Falcons (NFC South winner)
The Eagles will play either 10 or 11 games against teams 2024 playoff teams, depending on whether or not the Broncos get in.

Jimmy Kempski
