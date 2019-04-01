Former Eagle DeMarco Murray pranks Cowboys fans with comeback tweet

DeMarco Murray's time in Philadelphia under Chip Kelly was short-lived and not very fondly remembered.

Once a star and three-time Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles signed Murray after the 2014-15 season to replace franchise rushing leader LeSean McCoy, who was dealt to the Buffalo Bills.

In his lone season in Philadelphia, coming off an 1845-yard campaign with the Cowboys, Murray rushed for just 702 yards and averaged 3.6 yards-per-attempt as an Eagle. In his last year with the Cowboys, Murray had run the ball an astonishing 392 times. He looked finished by the time he got to Philly.

But in two final seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Murray put up respectable numbers in a backfield-by-committee. When he couldn't find a taker during the 2018 offseason, he bowed out of the NFL at 31 years old. He had a solid career with a few excellent seasons in Dallas.

On Monday, to mark April Fools' Day, Murray played a prank on Cowboys fans, who earlier this year welcomed back ancient tight end Jason Witten. Why not bring back Murray to spare some tread for Ezekiel Elliott?

A couple of Cowboys fans appear to have taken the bait.





Murray is actually now the running backs coach at Arizona, so he's not entirely out of the game.

Sadly, Eagles fans remember him more for things like this than anything he ever did in Philadelphia.



