More Sports:

April 01, 2019

Former Eagle DeMarco Murray pranks Cowboys fans with comeback tweet

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
NFL April Fools' Day
DeMarco Murray casual Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports

Former Oklahoma Sooners running back DeMarco Murray appears at one of his alma mater's college football games during the 2016 season.

DeMarco Murray's time in Philadelphia under Chip Kelly was short-lived and not very fondly remembered.

Once a star and three-time Pro Bowler with the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles signed Murray after the 2014-15 season to replace franchise rushing leader LeSean McCoy, who was dealt to the Buffalo Bills.

RELATED: Darren Sproles could return for one last season with the Eagles

In his lone season in Philadelphia, coming off an 1845-yard campaign with the Cowboys, Murray rushed for just 702 yards and averaged 3.6 yards-per-attempt as an Eagle. In his last year with the Cowboys, Murray had run the ball an astonishing 392 times. He looked finished by the time he got to Philly.

But in two final seasons with the Tennessee Titans, Murray put up respectable numbers in a backfield-by-committee. When he couldn't find a taker during the 2018 offseason, he bowed out of the NFL at 31 years old. He had a solid career with a few excellent seasons in Dallas. 

On Monday, to mark April Fools' Day, Murray played a prank on Cowboys fans, who earlier this year welcomed back ancient tight end Jason Witten. Why not bring back Murray to spare some tread for Ezekiel Elliott? 

A couple of Cowboys fans appear to have taken the bait. 


Murray is actually now the running backs coach at Arizona, so he's not entirely out of the game. 

Sadly, Eagles fans remember him more for things like this than anything he ever did in Philadelphia. 


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more NFL April Fools' Day Philadelphia Cowboys DeMarco Murray Chip Kelly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
040119EdOliver

Courts

Video shows New Jersey cop – now sentenced to 5 years in prison – hitting suicidal man in hospital bed
Ruben McAusland Patterson cop assault

Entertainment

John Oliver takes on the WWE and owner Vince McMahon
John Oliver takes on the WWE and owner Vince McMahon

Opinion

Angelo Cataldi: Is this a different Bryce Harper, or did we have him wrong all these years?
Carroll - Bryce Harper

Opinion

No debate: Vaccines are the key to public health
11122018_vaccine_USAT

Food and Drink

Trolley car restaurants to give out free ice cream April Fools Day
soft serve ice cream

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved