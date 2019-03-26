Eagles' DeSean Jackson gives shout out to Jeremy Maclin after retirement

Even before DeSean Jackson returned to the Philadelphia Eagles this offseason, there had been a chance that his former teammate, Jeremy Maclin, was going to be the first to make a comeback from the Chip Kelly purge.

Maclin, who was released by the Kansas City Chiefs after the 2016-17 season, opted to sign with the Baltimore Ravens instead of the Eagles ahead of what became the team's Super Bowl year. Maclin battled injuries throughout the season and wound up spending last year rehabbing.