Eagles' Chris Long posts tribute to retired Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski

New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski called it a career this weekend after nine seasons in the NFL, including three Super Bowl titles, among them a Cinderella ending in February's win over the L.A. Rams.

In a bruising position, Gronkowski endured three back surgeries, an ACL surgery, four arm surgeries, several concussions and injuries to his calf, quad and Achilles. He was one of the more humorous and likable players in the NFL despite playing for the Patriots, and his second half in Super Bowl LII nearly cost the Eagles a championship.