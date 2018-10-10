Philadelphia Fire Department to hold ‘citywide fire drill’

If you hear a loud, piercing noise in the city on Thursday night, it won't be Eagles fans' collective angst before kickoff.

Sirens will reverberate across the city at 7:30 p.m. as part of a “citywide fire drill” during Fire Prevention Week, according to the Philadelphia Fire Department.

The event is part of the fire department's annual reminder at this time of year that families and those who live together should discuss their home escape plans in case of an emergency.

As a rule of thumb, fire officials recommend knowing two ways out of each room in the house; making sure your family or group can escape your home within two minutes; and having a family or group meeting place away from your home.

The fire department also recommends checking smoke alarms throughout your home. If you don’t have smoke alarms, or if you need new ones, Philadelphia residents can call 311 and request the Fire Department come install new ones for free.

A simulated response to a "fire" in southwest Philadelphia also will be conducted at 6 p.m. Thursday, officials said.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.