More News:

September 14, 2018

Aspiring N.J. firefighter accused of starting shed fire he helped extinguish

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Arson
Hesser Hamilton Source/Township of Hamilton Police Department

Matthew Hesser, 35, of Vineland.

An aspiring volunteer firefighter in New Jersey is facing criminal charges for allegedly setting a local shed on fire and then pretending to be a part of the responding units called to put out the flames, police said.

Vineland resident Matthew Hesser, 35, had been a attempting to become a volunteer firefighter at the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Co., which serves a section of Hamilton Township in Mercer County.

At around 1:10 am on Aug. 16, the Hamilton Township Police Department received a 911 call about a fire at a shed in the 1300 block of West Point Avenue. Patrol officers responded alongside the Mizpah, Mays Landing and Laureldale fire departments.

Authorities determined that Hesser was the original 911 caller and also responded to the scene to assist with extinguishing the fire.

Hesser was interviewed by detectives on Sept. 13 and ultimately was charged with arson and criminal mischief.

Mizpah Fire Chief Jay Davenport told NJ.com Hesser had applied to join the fire company but his application remained pending at the time of the incident. Davenport said he's been permanently barred from joining or getting involved with the Mizpah Volunteer Fire Co..

Hesser was released from jail on a summons ahead of a court appearance.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Arson Hamilton Township Crime Mercer County Police Firefighters

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Cris Collinsworth's comments about Michael Bennett's unhappiness in Philly are nonsense
091418MichaelBennett

Holiday

Founding Footsteps' Holiday Lights Tour through Philly is BYOB
South Philly holiday lights

Eagles

It's been a long time since the Eagles played a real road game
091418_Corey-Clement_usat

Health Stories

Death count debates overshadow the real story: Hurricane Maria was partly a human-made disaster
09142018_hurricane_maria_USAT

Transportation

Family of Philly cyclist killed by trash truck reaches $6 million settlement, eyes safer streets
Carroll - Cycling in Center City

Food & Drink

Joe's Steaks is selling a cheesesteak-burger hybrid next week
joe's steaks cheeseburger steak

Escapes

Limited - Palm Springs

Deals & Tips -- Greater Palm Springs: Fall Getaways, 45% Off
Limited - Edinburgh Scotland

$1039 -- 9-Nt. London, Edinburgh & Dublin Trip w/Air from NYC

 *
Limited - St Petersburg and Clearwater Florida

$114 & up -- Hiltons of St. Pete & Clearwater: Stay w/Over $150 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.