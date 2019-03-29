Philadelphia's first international fine arts fair set to launch

Thursday, April 4, is opening night for Philadelphia's first fine art fair featuring modern and contemporary art.

Announced last year, the Philadelphia Fine Art Fair is attracting more than 300 artists and more than 40 galleries from across the country, Canada and Europe. The four day fair is being held at the historic 23st City Troop Armory, between Market and Chestnut Streets, in Center City.

You can go to just admire the art work -- largely post World War II to the present -- or go to buy, but you'll need to bring the big checkbook: Prices will range from $5,000 to $5 million.

Rick Friedman, Executive Director of the PFAF said on their website that “Philadelphia is a longtime culturally driven city. It is well known as a buying mecca for antiques, 19th century and early American art. Now, with its 6 million area residents, there is a sizable, fast growing, and affluent collector base. They are seeking to explore the acquisition of high caliber Modern and Contemporary material in all media. This group, coupled with a considerable number of serious art patrons and major collectors who actively support the local museums and galleries, make for a ripe and untapped art fair marketplace.”

VIP tickets have already sold out, but you can still get a single day pass.

April 4-7

Fair opens at 11 a.m. closes various times | Single Day Pass $25

23rd Street Armory

22 South 23rd Street, Philadelphia, 19103



