Philadelphia Fusion player mourned by fans, teammates after sudden passing

The global esports community is mourning the loss of a Philadelphia Fusion player who suddenly passed away this weekend.

The city's professional team took to Twitter on Sunday night to announce the passing of 20-year-old Kyeong-Bo "Alarm" Kim.

"Alarm was the heart and soul of our organization, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends as we mourn this tragic loss," the team wrote on Twitter. "The Kim family and The Fusion ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time."

Born in South Korea in 2001, Kim joined the organization's academy team, Fusion University, in 2018 when the Overwatch League debuted, Dot Esports reported.

In his first two years, he helped the Fusion's lower-tier team win five major titles, according to GINX Esports TV.

Kim then joined the professional team in 2020 and quickly became one of the best players in the Overwatch League, winning numerous accolades including a Rookie of the Year award.

The Fusion had announced in a video posted two weeks ago that he was set to return to the team for a third season in 2022.

Kim had most recently streamed a broadcast of him gaming on Twitch three days ago.

Fans, teammates, friends and colleagues took to social media to mourn the sudden passing, sharing an outpouring of love and support for the late esports player. As a result, Kim's nickname, "Alarm," has been trending on social media Monday.

Below is a snippet of just some of the social media reaction to Kim's passing.

No details were provided on a possible cause of death.